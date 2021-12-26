Looking to upgrade your laptop? EE has launched a seriously impressive deal as part of its Boxing Day sale, which means you can get one for free. Yes, you did read that correctly.

While there are plenty of offers doing the rounds during the post-Christmas sales, from savings on mattresses to TVs, the team at IndyBest has found one you won’t want to miss out on – especially if you’re a gadget geek or in dire need of a computer that doesn’t lag or freeze every time you start it up.

Courtesy of the mobile network operator, right now you can claim a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4, worth a whopping £299 (Samsung.com) on the house when you purchase one of the brand’s flagship smartphones.

The offer is available to anyone who pops either a Galaxy S21 or S20 in their online shopping basket but you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on one because the deal is expected to end on 27 December.

Here’s everything you need to know about the free gift, including what the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4: Was £299, now free with phone contract, EE.com

(Samsung)

New and existing EE customers can claim a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 when they sign up to a 24 month phone plan. The offer is available with the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 and S20 smartphones, the former of which we rated highly in our review.

The laptop itself is fast and secure, and runs on Google’s own web-based Chrome OS operating system. That means it’s always up to date, with a long-lasting battery, and perfect for everyday tasks such as writing, editing and browsing.

Buy now

