We might be winding down for Christmas, but at IndyBest we’ve already got our eyes on the upcoming Boxing Day sales.

Before we’ve even polished off the last of the tofurkey, top brands and retailers will be offering Boxing Day discounts on everything from tech gadgets and home appliances to mattresses, air fryers and more.

The post-festive lull is expected to usher in fresh deals on popular products like Kindle e-readers and 4K smart TVs, but just as Black Friday was awash with misleading discounts, the Boxing Day sales are likely to include some dud deals among the gold.

That’s why our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to help you sift through the rubbish and find genuine deals worth caring about. We’re grizzled veterans when it comes to this kind of thing, and we only bring you deals and discounts on products we’ve tested and would recommend to our friends and family.

If you’re keen to get ahead of the crowds and grab some tech bargains, bookmark this page and check in with us as the big day approaches. We’ve got everything you need to know about the Boxing Day sale, including key dates and the best deals to expect.

When will the tech Boxing Day sales begin in 2022?

Come 26 December, just as you’re beginning to think there might be such thing as eating too many roast potatoes, we’ll start to see Boxing Day sales across the majority of the biggest online retailers. And a few who like to mix things up will likely have festive-themed discounts that start before Christmas and continue into the January sales. Don’t worry, we’ll be tracking those too.

When will the tech Boxing Day sales end?

Generally speaking, the Boxing Day sales tend to run until early January, when they miraculously evolve into January sales.

All of the various economic crises of 2022 mean that some retailers are blending their various sales into one big blob of end-of-year discounts. Between Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day (and Amazon Prime Day Two), Christmas sales, Boxing Day sales and January sales, you’d be forgiven for becoming a little numb to deals, deals. deals. That’s why the IndyBest team is working around the clock to filter out the fake discounts and bring you the good stuff.

What were the best tech Boxing Day deals in 2021?

Tech deals offered on Boxing Day last year included a huge range of product categories, from smart home devices like lights and thermostats, to laptops, tablets, earphones, smartwatches, fitness trackers. Deep breath. Speakers, cameras, smartphones, streaming devices, security systems and broadband services.

(Amazon)

Televisions are also a huge part of the Boxing Day sales. Last year we saw a £200 discount on the excellent LG C1 (£899.97, Currys.co.uk), though as you might expect, a year later, the television is now cheaper than it’s ever been.

Other highlights for tech deals on Boxing Day included a discount on Philips Hue bulbs (£94.99, Currys.co.uk), which are generally pretty expensive when at full price. If you’re planning on converting your existing bulbs to smart lights, we’d suggest holding off until the sales.

(IndyBest)

Other smart home deals saw the price of the Sonos One speakers (two for £378, Sonos.com) fall by £100. While the Amazon Echo Show 5 (was £74.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk) was half-price for Boxing Day

What can we expect from tech Boxing Day sale this year?

We’re expecting similar tech deals on TVs and smart speakers at Currys, Amazon, Argos and Very this Boxing Day. If you’re in the market for a television, we’d suggest you keep an eye on the LG C2 during the Christmas break. The 2022 version of our favourite OLED set is forever tumbling in price, and Boxing Day could see it on sale for less than it’s ever been.

Of course, we’ll be here crowing about it if it does. For more Boxing Day bargains and to stay abreast of the best early deals, bookmark this page and keep checking back in with your faithful squad of bargain-hunters. We’ll be working tirelessly to bring you the finest discounts while you take a well-deserved break, eating pigs in blankets and drinking M&S snowglobe gin in front of Home Alone 2.

