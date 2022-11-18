The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
M&S has a range of Christmas hampers full of festive treats – and they start from £50
From afternoon tea to champagne and chocolates, there’s something for everyone
As the festive season fast approaches, many of you may be wondering where to find the best Christmas gift for a loved one.
From beauty gift sets to stocking fillers, brands and retailers are going all out to make sure you find the perfect gift, and this year, M&S is also pulling out all the stops.
The supermarket has released a set of luxury, Christmas hampers fit for the foodie in your life. From indulgent chocolate and champagne sets to wicker baskets full of pantry fillers, these hampers provide plenty of season gifting inspiration.
With prices starting from £50, and a wide range of products inside, M&S’s Christmas hampers look like the perfect festive treat for a loved one (or yourself), so we’ve collated a list of our favourites.
The M&S collection Christmas hamper: £50, Marksandspencer.com
Eat, drink and be merry with this classic Christmas hamper, filled with seasonal treats and nibbles. This gift contains a bottle of claret red wine, four types of yummy biscuits and festive chutney, all presented in a wicker basket, which comes included.
Festive afternoon tea Christmas hamper: £50, Marksandspencer.com
For the afternoon-tea-lovers in your life, this M&S hamper is ideal. The gift, which is available for delivery from 19 December, contains nine mini festive cupcakes, mini Colin the Caterpillar cakes, shortbreads, Devon scones, cherry jam and gold tea bags in a beautiful, light-up lantern. And, of course, the wicker basket itself.
Afternoon tea for two hamper: £50, Marksandspencer.com
This tea-for-two hamper is a great gift for a duo in your life or for you and a loved one. It contains a selection of sweet treats, such as shortbread, Victoria sponges, brownies, fondant fancies and jam, and is complete with a tin of luxury tea bags and two mini bottles of prosecco.
Collection Christmas pantry hamper: £80, Marksandspencer.com
No one likes having an empty pantry for Christmas, so treat someone you love to a range of groceries from M&S’s collection range, including festive chutney, honey, sauces, fruit, prosecco and a Christmas pudding that has been matured for 12 months.
The Italian collection hamper: £80, Marksandspencer.com
Gift someone the flavours of Italy this Christmas with this luxurious hamper filled with Italian delicacies. From amaretti biscuits, pistachio nougat, chocolates and hazelnut crème to coffee, prosecco and wine, this hamper is sure to be a hit this festive season.
The collection chocolate and champagne hamper: £100, Marksandspencer.com
This indulgent hamper is perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth. A bottle of Louis Vertay champagne sits between treats such as chocolate ganache biscuits, hazelnut crème, champagne truffles, hot chocolate flakes and a chocolate collection – our mouths are watering already.
The magic of Christmas collection: £150, Marksandspencer.com
This generous hamper will bring festive cheer to any home this Christmas. There’s something for everyone inside, such as a selection of red and white wine, prosecco and a non-alcoholic drink to toast to the season, a matured Christmas pudding, fruit cake, biscuits, crackers, nuts and more.
