Air fryers are among the most hyped kitchen appliances you can buy, and for good reason. While they’re designed to make healthier fried foods, by using little to no oil, you’ll also find plenty that are packed with a whole host of cooking functions, so you’ll barely (if ever) need to flick on the oven.

Here at IndyBest, we’ve put plenty of these handy appliances to the test, from budget-friendly, no-frills air fryers – such as Tower’s (was £69.99, now £46.99, Amazon.co.uk) – to the more tech-heavy buys, such as Proscenic’s air fryer oven (was £179, now £139, Amazon.co.uk).

But when it comes to the best overall, it’s Salter’s dual air fryer that currently holds the top spot in our review, and, thanks to a deal at Amazon, it’s been reduced to less than £100.

Amazon often offers discounts on our favourite appliances, and this deal on the top-rated air fryer will see you save just shy of 30 per cent. In their review, our tester found the appliance covered “all bases with its relatively large baskets, countless cooking options and incredibly easy-to-use design”. So, if you’re looking for an all-rounder that can handle air frying, baking, roasting and more, keep reading.

Salter EK4548 dual air fryer: Was £139.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

In our review of the best air fryers, Salter’s dual air fryer took the top spot, receiving five out of five stars. Our tester praised it for covering all bases, and offering “countless cooking options” and an “incredibly easy-to-use design”.

The appliance features a dual basket design, which our tester said “always comes in handy” because you can cook two different foods at the same time – you can set the timers to make sure that they finish simultaneously, too. In action, this meant our tester could cook “both chicken and steak fajitas at the same time, and everyone was happy”.

As for the cooking presets in the appliance’s repertoire, Salter’s air fryer can bake, roast and dehydrate, on top of the all-important air frying function. Our tester noted the air fryer can rustle up everything from “steaks and shrimp to cakes, and can even bake bread, making it a one-stop shop for almost any foodie, no matter what you’re after”.

If you’re feeling inspired to buy our top-rated air fryer for yourself, it’s now less than £100, thanks to Amazon’s deal. For inspiration in terms of cooking, this cookbook is reduced by more than 30 per cent – and it took the top spot in our review of the best air fryer cookbooks.

