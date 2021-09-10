The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best sales today – live: Latest offers on Asda toys, Tesco TVs and how to get a cheap mobile phone deal
From cheap SIM-only deals to last-minute spa days, we’ve got you covered
The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from Ergoflex’s affordable mattress to the best silk pillowcases, or bringing you the very best deals on VPNs, tablets, mattresses and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating the virtual shelves.
With retailers launching new sales and products by the minute, the world of online shopping can feel a little daunting. So, our liveblog is here Monday to Friday to help you find the product you want at the best possible price.
Whether you’re looking for a new broadband package, a whopping iPad deal or simply want to discover a handy voucher code, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling for today’s bargains – you can thank us later.
Read more:
The biggest sales and offers from top retailers to watch out for:
Half price sofas in the SCS double discount sale
We’re off to a great start to the weekend with huge discounts on sofas at SCS. In the SCS double discount sale, some of the range are reduced by as much as 50 per cent, giving you a substantial saving on a big ticket item.
Many of the sofas are handmade in Britain and all come with a 20 year frame guarantee so you can be reassured with your purchase. You can also filter your search by the number of seats you want, and whether you’re looking for a corner sofa or recliner chair, an armchair or even a sofa bed.
We particularly like the Avanti three-seater sofa in the colour Bella Ink - was £1,099, now £995.
Or the Tetrad Cairngorm Midi Sofa in velvet beech, was £1,699, now £1,499.
Browse the full range here.
Good morning deal hunters
We’re here to find you the best deals of the day.
Good morning and happy Friday! It’s been a busy week here at deal-hunting HQ, we’ve brought you everything from fridge freezer deals to a whopping discount on your next mattress. And we’re back today to do just that!
So without further ado, get your shopping lists at the ready and prepare to make some serious savings.
Deal-hunting over and out
That’s it from us today, we’ve been busy sharing the best deals with you – from a cheap Samsung UE75AU7100KXXU (was £1,199, now £899, Currys.co.uk) to a heavily discounted Ergoflex 5G mattress (was £739, now £444, Ergoflex.co.uk).
As always, we’ll be back tomorrow to bring you more of the same. We’re hoping for some cracking discounts to get you in the mood for the weekend.
Goodnight!
We love this mattress and it’s £295 off
Ergoflex 5G mattress: Was £739, now £444, Ergoflex.co.uk
The Ergoflex 5G mattress “really does allow for a deep, comfortable, undisturbed night’s sleep”, noted our writer in her in-depth review. It’s also “great if you sleep with a fidgety partner – we weren’t woken up by any movements our fellow tester made during the night, and vice versa”.
If you want to find out more about the mattress before you invest, read the full review now:
There’s £295 off the Ergoflex 5G mattress in the brand’s sale right now
We reviewed the Ergoflex 5G mattress that’s on sale right now to see if it really is suitable for every type of sleeper
Réalisation Par launches rare sale with 25% off everything
Since its launch in 2015, Réalisation Par has garnered a cult following with the likes of Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski all reaching for its slips and ditsy printed dresses and skirts.
And now, the brand has launched a very rare sale, offering 25 per cent off everything with the code “PARTYTIME”. The brand isn’t cheap, so its clothing is of course an investment, but if you’re looking for a dress or skirt that will last, these are the pieces you should buy now.
Réalisation Par the alba: Was £230, now £172.50, Realisationpar.com
A midi slip dress is a versatile wardrobe essential that can be worn all year round. When it’s really sweltering forgo a jacket and pair it with your favourite sandals, but when the winter hits, throw on a knitted jumper over the top and some tights underneath to keep the heat in. The silhouette of this silk number works to accentuate the waist and it's available in a range of prints.
Réalisation Par Naomi skirt: Was £175, now £131.25, Realisationpar.com
This skirt certainly made the rounds on Instagram when it was first launched, with high street brands attempting to recreate the look for less. But, nothing quite matches the real deal and this midi skirt certainly packs a punch. We’d wear with an oversized black top loosely tucked in and our favourite pair of white trainers.
The fridge freezer deal to snap up now
Hisense RS694N4TCF American fridge freezer: Was £949.99, now £769.99, Very.co.uk
This large American-style fridge freezer has a total capacity of 553l, ideal for large households or families. It also boasts a water and ice dispenser and has super-cool and super-freeze functions that allow it to reach the optimum temperature for fresh food.
If you don’t need such a large capacity, read our guide to the best fridge freezer deals:
The coolest fridge freezer deals to shop this month
Need a new American fridge freezer? Upgrade your kitchen appliance in the sales with one of these best refrigerator deals from Amazon and Currys
Best deal on Samsung Galaxy tab S7 and other tablets
Samsung Galaxy tab S7: £799, now £569, Amazon.co.uk
We’ve specifically chosen the bronze colour and 256GB option here because that comes with the steepest discount, with a massive saving of £229. This model has an 11in display and packs a 4G connection so you can pop in a SIM card and connect to the internet wherever you are. There’s also 128GB of storage, and with Samsung DeX on board you can turn the tablet into a fully-fledged computer by connecting it to a compatible display, keyboard and mouse.
If this one isn’t for you, read our guide to the best tablet deals for more cheap prices
These are the best tablet deals out there right now
We’ve found the best tablet deals for September 2021, with top discounts on iPad, Samsung Galaxy and Microsoft Surface Pro available at Amazon, Currys and more
Our pick from the Stone Island sale
Stone Island overshirt: Was £320, now £225, Flannels.com
This featured in our review of the best men’s overshirts, with our writer noting that the design “has long been a seasonal staple for Stone Island”. It “features a double chest pocket and the signature compass badge” and in “typical Stone Island fashion, it has also undergone a special dyeing process which gives the garment a nice worn-in appearance”.
“The two-way zip means you can wear it zipped right up to the top and open at the bottom, a bit like a cape, if you’re that way inclined,” wrote our reviewer. As for fit, he recommended going up a size as it runs small.
Sally Rooney’s new book ‘Beautiful World, Where Are You’ is currently 40% off in Amazon sale
‘Beautiful World, Where Are You’ by Sally Rooney, published by Faber: Was £16.99, now £10.19, Amazon.co.uk
Following the success of the BBC’s adaptation of Normal People, Rooney’s third book has certainly been an eagerly anticipated release. It follows 29-year-old Alice Kelleher along with three other protagonists: “Felix, her taciturn lover, who works in a shipping warehouse; Eileen, her oldest friend, who has suffered from recurrent depressive episodes and is getting over a break-up; and Simon, a parliamentary adviser whom Alice describes as so attractive”, noted The Independent’s book critic in his review of the novel.
He praised Rooney for writing “sharply and discerningly about her fellow millennials”, adding that the “conversations about the rental market, Netflix, internet porn, ghosting, sexual fluidity and ‘worst break-ups’ will surely strike a chord” and it’s a “stimulating, enjoyable read”.
If you’re similarly as excited to read it like us, it’s currently 40 per cent off thanks to Amazon. So we’d urge you to buy now and start a book club with your fellow Rooney fans.
Best TV deal at Currys PC World
Samsung UE75AU7100KXXU: Was £1,199, now £899, Currys.co.uk
If you want a truly massive smart ultra-HD TV set, look no further than Samsung’s 2021 UE75AU7100KXXU 77in TV. It’s powered by the company’s crystal 4K processor, which upscales everything you’re watching to 4K. There’s HDR, powered by HDR10+, adaptive sound, which adjusts the audio in every scene and gaming smarts, like the “motion xcelerator” feature, which adapts the picture to match the speed of the game.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.