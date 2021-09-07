The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best sales today – live: Boots £10 Tuesday, AirPods, iPhone deals and more UK offers
Whether it’s a cheap broadband deal or a last minute spa day, we’ve got you covered
The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from Ergoflex’s affordable mattress to Anastasia Beverley Hills’s first ever concealer, or bringing you the very best deals on VPNs, tablets, laptops and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating the virtual shelves.
With retailers launching new sales and products by the minute, the world of online shopping can feel a little daunting. So, our liveblog is here Monday to Friday to help you navigate the task of finding the product you want at the best possible price.
Whether you’re looking for a new broadband package, a whopping iPad deal or simply want to discover a handy voucher code, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling for today’s bargains – you can thank us later.
Good morning bargain hunters
Welcome back to our daily deal blog, where we’ll be bringing you the best discounts, offers, sales and more. It’s another balmy day in the UK so make sure to check out our round-up of the best fans to stay cool.
We’ve also been on the hunt for the best microwave, wine and VPN deals for September – you can browse our deals page for even more stellar savings.
Today, there’s Boots £10 Tuesday as well as iPhone and Airpod deals to get excited about, so without further ado, let’s get shopping.
Want a new designer handbag? Check out The Outnet sale
The sister site to Net-a-Porter, The Outnet is the benchmark of luxury discount shopping with reductions on more than 350 brands and really is a treasure trove for discounted designer garb.
We’ve got our eye on this See by Chloé suede bucket bag (was £350, now £228, Theoutnet.com), which looks like it’s large enough to hold all your essentials but compact so it doesn’t look bulky. The camel colour contrasts nicely with the black strap and gold hardware.
If it’s a work bag you’re after, Kate Spade’s black textured tote (was £350, now £192, Theoutnet.com) is currently 45 per cent off thanks to The Outnet. It's capacious yet smart and is ideal for the return to the office.
Don’t miss this deal on this fridge freezer
Hisense RS694N4TCF American fridge freezer: Was £949.99, now £769, Very.co.uk
This large American-style fridge freezer has a total capacity of 553l, ideal for large households or families. It also boasts a water and ice dispenser and has super-cool and super-freeze functions that allow it to reach the optimum temperature for fresh food.
If you’re a smaller household and don’t need such a large capacity, or you’re not taken by this one, you’re in luck because we’ve written a whole guide to the best fridge freezer deals and how you can get one at a cheaper price:
Relax: We’ve found a Formby Hall spa break deal
Virgin Experience Days one-night weekend break for two at Formby Hall: £189, Virginexperiencedays.co.uk
If you’re looking for a relaxing staycay, you need to see this hotel package. It includes a one night stay and breakfast at Formby Hall hotel, which has a golf course and spa within the premises. With beautiful grounds, it’s the perfect place to while away the hours.
We’d recommend making the most of your mini-break and enjoy afternoon tea (£35, Virginexperiencedays.co.uk) on one of the days, and there’s also the option for a golf day (£75, Virignexperiencedays.co.uk) too.
This would make a great gift for (dare we say it) Christmas.
PSA: Mrs Hinch loves Shark vacuums and this one’s in the sale
Shark anti-hair wrap cordless vacuum IZ201UKT: Was £379, now £259, Amazon.co.uk
This cordless stick vacuum cleaner normally costs £379.99 but is now £259. It’s incredibly well-reviewed, with more than 1,500 five-star ratings from customers who love its impressive suction, long battery life (around 40 minutes) and ability to convert into a handheld device. It’s not quite as light as you might expect for a slimline stick vacuum cleaner, but what it lacks in portability, it makes up for in power.
If this one doesn’t take your fancy, we’ve got a whole round-up of the best deals on Shark vacuum cleaners – Mrs Hinch would be proud!
Apple iPhone 12 mini: Was £849, now £728.97, Amazon.co.uk
Need a new mobile but don’t want to have to pay monthly for a contract? Luckily, Amazon has slashed the price of this iPhone.
According to Apple, the 12 mini is the world’s smallest and lightest 5G phone. The Independent‘s technology critic, David Phelan, reviewed the device, and said: “If you don’t want a big phone, because your hands won’t stretch to one or it’ll ruin the line of your suit, or some other reason, the iPhone 12 Mini is pretty compelling. It’s also the first iPhone as small as this to feature an OLED screen, with a much higher resolution than the LCD screen of the iPhone 11, for instance.”
If you need a SIM-only contract to go with it, use our handy comparison tool to make sure you’re getting the best price.
Get a better nigh’s sleep with this mattress currently on sale
Ergoflex 5G mattress: Was £739, now £444, Ergoflex.co.uk
“While it takes a little time to adapt to a mattress this firm if you’re not used to it, the Ergoflex 5G mattress really does allow for a deep, comfortable, undisturbed night’s sleep,” praised our writer in her in-depth review of the bed-in-a-box.
The best thing is that there’s currently a whopping £295 off, so if you want to make sure you’re having the best night’s sleep possible, snap this up now.
If you want to learn more about the brand and the mattress, read the full review now:
Listen up to this AirPods Pro deal
Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £175, Amazon.co.uk
Mostly retaining the same design as the OG AirPods, our writer noted they have a “heightened level of finesse” in our in-depth review of the AirPods pro. As high-end earphones go, these are “difficult to find much fault in”, they said.
As for the audio quality, they have a “lovely, warm sound to them, beautifully balanced across the register” and the “adaptive EQ automatically tunes low and mid frequencies to the shape of your ear, which kicks in the longer you listen”. The active noise cancellation is “impressive”, “shutting out the majority of ambient noise, and dampening any sound that gets through”. With money off such a high-quality pair of headphones, we’d recommend snapping up this deal ASAP.
A Gousto discount code exclusively for you
If you’re looking to make your midweek meal planning a little easier, then we’ve got a deal for you. Offering more than 50 recipes, which change weekly, Gousto featured in our review of the best recipe boxes.
“Food arrived pre-packaged and pre-sliced, keeping cooking and faffing times down, although of course this results in additional packaging,” noted our writer.
“The food was good,” she added and when “it comes to delivery, this offered an impressive all-round service”.
If this sounds up your street, you’ll be glad to know we’ve got an exclusive discount code just for you – with 60 per cent off your first box followed by 30 per cent off for a whole month.
