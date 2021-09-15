The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
iPhone 13 deals – live: Today’s best iPhone 13, mini and pro max pre order and UK contract offers
Following the brand’s announcement of the iPhone and Apple Watch 7, we’ve got discounts on its leading tech
But for today, we’re turning our attention to Apple after the company announced details of its all-new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7. It’s a rare sight to see, but as the brand launches its all-new tech, there’s plenty of Apple deals currently available – we’re talking discounted AirPods, iPads and so much more.
A cheap Apple Watch series 6
Apple Watch series 6: Was £409, now £379, Amazon.co.uk
Now the all-new Apple Watch series 7 has been announced, it’s prime time to invest in the later generation of the Apple Watch. This series 6 is a top-of-the-range smartwatch that packs a full suite of health sensors, from an ECG monitor to catch a misbehaving ticker to your usual step counters, sleep trackers, heart-rate monitor and blood oxygen level indicators.
It also featured in our review of the best smartwatches, with our writer noting that “the Apple Watch is easily the classiest smartwatch with gorgeous design and immaculate build quality”.
Best iPhone 12 pro max deal
There’s a whole number of whopping deals on iPhone 12 pro max contracts at USwitch. The provider is offering you the chance to get your hands on the mobile for £55 per month, with an upfront fee of £49. This includes unlimited minutes and texts, and a whopping 100GB of data with Three Mobile.
The handset itself received high praise in our review of the best 5G phones. “For starters, it looks absolutely stunning. As with the rest of the iPhone 12 line-up, the pro max has that same flat-edge design, with a stunning stainless steel border and a matte-glass rear, making it look as premium as its price tag would suggest,” noted our writer.
He added that its “camera array really steals the show” and the “battery life is the best we’ve seen on an iPhone, lasting us well into the second day of use without needing to be plugged in”.
We’ve already seen a whopping discount on the Apple AirPods pro (was £249, now £179, Amazon.co.uk), but we’re expecting some similarly cracking offers across iPhones, Apple watches and more.
Save on Apple TV now
Apple TV 4K with siri: Was £169, now £159, Currys.co.uk
“Apple’s machine is slick and enjoyable to use,” praised The Independent’s technology critic in his review of the best TV streaming boxes. “It has a great TV app that keeps track of what you’re watching and suggests the next episode of what you saw on iPlayer, for instance,” he adds.
There are other neat features. If you’ve missed an important bit of dialogue in an episode or film, press “the microphone button on the remote and say, ‘What did they say?’ and it’ll rewind 15 seconds and play that last moment again complete with subtitles”. While only £10, anything’s better than nothing, right?
The Apple pencil is reduced – how to buy one now
Apple Pencil, 1st gen: Was £99, now £84, Amazon.co.uk
Buying an iPad (was £579, now £539.97, Amazon.co.uk) for your creative endeavours? You’ll want to get an Apple Pencil to complement your work. With pressure sensitivity, you can sketch and write exactly how you would with an ordinary pencil. They don’t usually come cheap, but this first-generation model has 15 per cent off on Amazon right now.
Apple set to unveil series 7: Save on series 3 now
Apple watch series 3: Was £299, now £227, Amazon.co.uk
Launched in 2017, the Apple watch series 3 is an older model of the Apple watch, but it’s far from over the hill. For years it was the undisputed king of wearables, and now it continues to be sold as a cheaper, entry-level alternative to the cutting-edge series 6 and the dialled-back Apple watch SE.
It has all the core functionality you might need from an iPhone-compatible smartwatch, allowing you to control music and see and respond to notifications and messages without having to take your phone out of your pocket. The display looks sharp and the UI is responsive. You don’t get the fancy ECG monitoring of newer Apple watches, but the most vital fitness sensors are all there, enabling you to track workouts, count steps and monitor your heart rate around the clock.
When can you pre-order the iPhone 13 in the UK?
We predict Friday 17 September. Assuming Apple sticks to its usual schedule, the iPhone 13 will be revealed during the company’s livestreamed event today (Tuesday 14 September). Pre-orders will then open on Friday 17 September, ahead of the phone’s launch on Friday 24 September.
Get AirPods pro for cheaper ahead of AirPods 3 launch
Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £179, Amazon.co.uk
Ahead of the predicted release of AirPods 3, we’ve seen a whopping deal on the AirPods pro.
Mostly retaining the same design as the OG AirPods, our writer noted they have a “heightened level of finesse” in our in-depth review of the AirPods pro. As high-end earphones go, these are “difficult to find much fault in”, they said.
As for the audio quality, they have a “lovely, warm sound to them, beautifully balanced across the register” and the “adaptive EQ automatically tunes low and mid frequencies to the shape of your ear, which kicks in the longer you listen”. The active noise cancellation is “impressive”, “shutting out the majority of ambient noise, and dampening any sound that gets through”. With money off such a high-quality pair of headphones, we’d recommend snapping up this deal ASAP.
Save £120 on Apple iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini: Was £699, now £579, Amazon.co.uk
According to Apple, the 12 Mini is the world’s smallest and lightest 5G phone.
The Independent‘s technology critic, David Phelan, reviewed the device and said: “If you don’t want a big phone, because your hands won’t stretch to one or it’ll ruin the line of your suit, or some other reason, the iPhone 12 Mini is pretty compelling. It’s also the first iPhone as small as this to feature an OLED screen, with a much higher resolution than the LCD screen of the iPhone 11, for instance.”
He explains that the display is the highest-resolution iPhone screen ever, beating the other iPhone 12 handsets, describing it as “pin-sharp, bright and with great colour fidelity”.
