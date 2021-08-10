The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Latest deals – live: Boots £10 Tuesday, Made.com’s summer sale and more
From iPhone 12s to the Next sale, we’re here to help you bag a bargain
The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about shopping online. Whether it’s providing purchase advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from cordless vacuums, electric toothbrushes and pillows to Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds, and home printers, or bringing you with the very best deals on big-ticket items, including iPads, laptops, TVs and so much more, we’ve got your back when it comes to finding the best buy for you.
But there’s always more to discover on the virtual shelves, and retailers are launching new offers and savings on an ever-more-frequent basis. So, to help you navigate the task of finding the products you want at the best possible prices, this liveblog is on hand and details the very best deals of the day, every single weekday.
Whether you’re looking to secure a pair of AirPods in the sale, get a whopping deal on a new mattress or simply discover a handy voucher code, we’ve got you covered. With the latest deals, discounts and sales news as it happens, you’ll never miss out on saving money again.
Good morning bargain hunters and welcome to today’s rolling coverage of the best deals of the day. Consider us as your own personal shoppers, helping you find the cheapest price for your next purchase, big or small.
If you can’t wait for the first drop of offers, head over to the IndyBest deals section, where you’ll find everything from discounts on laptops to mattresses.
Without further ado though, get your shopping lists ready and prepare to make some huge savings.
Black Friday: Everything you need to know about the day of deals
Black Friday is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year: there are millions of deals to be found across everything from tech to beauty, with every retailer imaginable taking part, including Next, Currys, Amazon, Argos and so many more.
It starts the day after Thanksgiving, meaning this year it will start on 26 November and run across the weekend and into the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.
To help you understand a little more about the shopping bonanza, read our Black Friday guide, which details the deals you can expect and more:
Don't be in the dark about Black Friday 2021
Everything you need to know about the 2021 Black Friday sales, including what retailers will be participating, when it starts and what deals to expect
Shop the best broadband deals
Over the past 18 months, we’ve relied on super-fast broadband to keep us working and entertained. But, you don’t need us to tell you that the services do not come cheap.
If you’re considering a new package, you’re in luck because we’ve made it easy for you to compare the different prices to make sure you’re getting the very best deal. Whether that’s with BT or Virgin, we’ve taken the hard work out of getting a new provider. Thank us later!
How to find the best SIM only deals in the UK
So, you’ve just bought the iPhone 12 (was £799, now £679, Amazon.co.uk) we just recommended in a previous post and now you need a SIM-only contract? Luckily for you, we’re on hand to help, yet again!
The biggest providers in the UK are Vodafone, EE, ThreeUK and O2, all of which offer competitively priced SIM-only deals. The best we’ve seen so far is at ThreeUK, which is currently offering a 24-month 5G plan that comes with unlimited data, text and minutes for just £18 per month.
For more great intel, read our SIM-only buying guide, which has all the details on everything you need to know, from keeping your number to data allowances:
How to choose the best sim only deal for you
From credit checks to mobile providers, read our sim only buying guide to find out which deal is best for you, including EE, O2, Vodafone and more
Simba offers 35% off this bundle
Looking for ways to improve your sleep set-up on a budget? Check out our guide to the best mattress deals, with discounts on everything from Casper to Eve.
But, we’ve just spotted that Simba has slashed the price of its sleep bundles and popular bed-in-a-box.
Simba hybrid bundle: Was £1,716, now £1,115.40, Simbasleep.com
There’s a whopping 35 per cent off this epic bundle at Simba. Included in the price you’ll get the hybrid pro mattress, two hybrid pillows, a duvet, and a mattress protector.
In our in-depth review of the Simba hybrid mattress, our writer noted that it gives “an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges”. We’d “recommend it to medium firmness fans, side and front sleepers, back pain sufferers, people who get hot at night and people whose bedrooms are difficult to reach”. Plus, “it’s definitely up there with our favourite hybrids”.
For more reviews on the best mattresses, read our guide:
Best mattress 2021: Memory foam, pocket sprung and hybrid mattresses reviewed
Never miss a wink with the best mattresses of 2021 from Simba, Emma, Nectar Sleep and more. Our testers reviewed affordable, luxury, firm and soft mattresses
Best iPhone 12 deal
Apple iPhone 12: Was £799, now £679, Amazon.co.uk
Searching for a cheap iPhone 12? There’s currently £120 off this 64GB model thanks to Amazon.
This particular model featured in our round-up of the best smartphones for 2021, with our writer noting that the “iPhone 12 is almost as good as the pro models”, it boasts “spectacular battery life and two of the pro’s three cameras (it lacks the telephoto)”. “It’s also every bit as powerful as it has the same processor at its heart, so it can do all the standout things from the pro, such as the fast, effective face recognition.”
What’s more, in our iPhone buying guide, our tester described the iPhone 12 as “the all-rounder”. “Of all the new releases, the iPhone 12 is designed to have the broadest appeal,” they said.
It comes in an array of colours, including black, blue, red and white, all of which are included in the offer. With up to 17 hours of battery life, 5G capability, two rear cameras and a 6.1in super retina XDR display, it’s a real powerhouse.
Check out the womenswear in Marks & Spencer sale
There’s up to 50 per cent off womenswear in the M&S sale, including on its new clothing lines – namely, Nobody’s Child (Holly Willoughby’s favourite), Hobbs and White Stuff. Alternatively, these tapered ankle grazer trousers (was £35, now £16, Marksandspencer.com) are ideal for making your return to the office more comfortable.
We’ve just added these pure cashmere joggers (was £99, now £75, Marksandspencer.com) to our basket. They’re ideal for staycation lounging – we’d wear with a black jumper (£29.95, Marksandspencer.com) and pair of white trainers.
John Lewis sale: Save £100 on Shark anti hair wrap vacuum cleaner
Shark NZ801UKT anti hair wrap pet corded vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £249, Johnlewis.com
The queen of clean – aka Mrs Hinch – swears by Shark for its reliable vacuum cleaners, and it’s one of our favourites too.
Featuring in our guide to the best pet vacuum cleaners, our reviewer praised it for being a “versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve”, such as a soft roller that works in conjunction with the anti-hair-wrap brush to catch longer hairs.
This system, along with the lift away feature, which allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum to give you more flexibility, worked well for our tester.
These vacs are usually very popular during big sale events, so beat the crowds and add it to your basket.
The lesser-known Pandora sale website
Arguably the internet’s best-kept secret: Pandora has an outlet section on its website where you can buy jewellery for as little as £5. Yes, a mere fiver.
Pandora flower stem slider bracelet: Was £150, now £48, Pandora.net
This gold-plated bracelet is sure to add a little extra glam to any outfit, especially thanks to the addition of the small crystals on the band. The clasp can be adjusted for the perfect fit. Reduced by 60 per cent, we almost had to do a double-take at this deal in the Pandora outlet.
