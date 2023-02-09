Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

We don’t mean to alarm anyone but Valentine’s Day is almost here, which means if you had planned on organising thoughtful gestures or luxury gifts – whether that be their favourite fragrance or that pair of wireless headphones they have been lusting after – you may want to start now.

Back for 2023, with their answer to homecooked meals for two, supermarkets have unveiled their Valentine’s Day menus. And perhaps unsurprisingly, Aldi’s Valentine’s Day offerings are wildly affordable.

Alongside menus from Tesco, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and more, the pre-prepared fare includes starters, mains, and desserts starting at under £4 per head, with the price bumped up slightly if you opt for a drink to sip alongside.

This is because unlike the romantic dine-in deals from other supermarkets which follow a set menu format, Aldi has launched a variety of new, purse-friendly dishes which you can mix and match for the occasion – this means the price of your meal will depend on the combination of dishes you choose.

From heart shaped pasta to vegan-friendly chocolate hearts, the dine-in dishes are available to buy up in store now, so if packed restaurants or the prospect of elaborate meal prep on a weeknight doesn’t appeal, read on for what to expect.

Aldi's Valentine’s meal deals

(Aldi)

Aldi hasn’t followed the set menu meal deal format like other supermarkets, instead unveiling a variety of new dishes as part of its new Valentine’s Day range. This means that how you decide to curate your meal will affect the price.

Inexpensive enough that you might do a double take, the most affordable combination of dishes costs less than £8 for two. This cheap and cheerful combo would include garlic bread (£1.29, Aldi.co.uk), lobster filled pasta (£2.99, Aldi.co.uk) and a vegan chocolate melt-in-the-middle heart. If you’re going for wine too, you can pay an additional £2.99 for a bottle of pinot grigio.

Another possible combination is the scallop and champagne gratins to start, followed by the tuna steaks (£4.99, Aldi.co.uk) for the main event. If you were to add the profiterole stack for dessert and a £2.99 Sauvignon Blanc, for two people all of this will cost less than £16.

Read more: Valentines Day meal deals and resteraunt kits for 2023

As for meat-based choices there’s chicken nuggets (£2.99, Aldi.co.uk) and two 21 days matured British beef steaks (£2.89, Aldi.co.uk) with wagyu basted thick cut chips (£2.29, Aldi.co.uk) for mains. If you opt for the heart-shaped cookie as your dessert and a bottle of merlot to wash it all down, this will cost less than £18 for two.

For vegetarians and vegans the plant-based options start with vegan mushroom arancini which can be followed by vegan pie and vegan chocolate melt-in-the-middle heart for dessert. All this will cost less than £10 for two people, and under £15 if you were to pair it with a £2.99 bottle of Costellore Prosecco vino frizzante.

If none of that tickles your fancy, you might be swayed by the supermarket’s sell-out specially selected oysters for £3.99, two wagyu sirloin steaks for £10.99, and two melting bombe desserts for £4.99.

Available in store now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on food and drink, try the links below:

Sainsbury’s has also brought back its Valentine’s Day meal deal – with cheesecake and alcohol-free tipples