If you’re in the market for a new TV bundle, and fancy a brand-new Ultra HD television to go with it, then we have just the deal for you.

This offer comes from Virgin Media but it ends at midnight tonight (30 June), so you’ll need to be quick to make the most of it.

All you have to do is sign up to a qualifying Virgin Media TV deal as a new customer, then you can choose to receive either the free TV or £200 of credit to put towards your bill.

There are four bundles that include the free TV offer, starting at £62 a month and running up to £87 a month. They all include speedy fibre broadband and around 200 TV channels, plus the ability to pause and rewind live TV.

Get a free LG TV with these Virgin Media bundles

Bigger bundle + Movies: £62 per month, Virginmedia.com

This is the most affordable bundle that includes the free Ultra HD TV (or £200 of bill credit) and 10Mbps fibre broadband and Wi-Fi router. Plus, you’ll get access to over 200 TV channels, including BT Sport in 4K and Sky channels in HD, plus the 12-channel Sky Cinema package.

As well as BT Sport, the bundle also includes Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Mix, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD. Lastly, the package has unlimited weekend calls to UK landlines and Virgin Mobile numbers, and inclusive weekend minutes to 0870 numbers.

This 18-month package has an initial setup fee of £35, then costs £62 a month. This rises to £94 a month after the 18-month contract is up, but at that point you can switch to another deal to avoid paying the higher rate.

If you want a bit more bang for your buck, then there are three more Virgin Media deals that come with the free 43in LG 4K TV. All of these packages include 18-month contracts and require a £35 initial set-up fee.

Bigger bundle + Sports: £72, Virginmedia.com

You’ll get almost all the same perks as the movies bundle with this option – only, instead of films, you’ll get access to the full sports collection. That means all of Sky’s sports channels – including Football, Cricket, Golf and F1 – but also access to Eurosport and BT Sports in 4K Ultra HD. You will also only get 195 extra channels as opposed to 200, so it’s worth considering what you’re most likely to watch.

Ultimate Volt bundle: £85 per month, Virginmedia.com

This bundle really stands out for offering gigabit internet speeds of up to 1,130Mbps, and it also includes an O2 SIM card with unlimited data, calls and texts, making this is a great bundle if you’re also looking for a new phone contract as well as TV and broadband.

Biggest TV bundle: £87 per month, Virginmedia.com

This includes Sky Sports and Sky Cinema HD, as well as over 210 further TV channels, and the standard tier of Netflix, which allows you to watch HD content on two devices at once.

Which model of LG TV is being offered?

Virgin Media says the deal includes a free LG 4K Smart TV with a 43in screen and a retail price of £479.99.

We asked Virgin Media to provide the model number, and they said it’s the LG 43UQ70000. You probably haven’t heard of it, because this is a TV built for business-to-business cases, and so isn’t available to consumers outside of this Virgin Media deal. We can also add that this particular model of TV is new for 2022 and has HDR for improved picture quality.

