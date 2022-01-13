Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to completely change the 25-year-old formula we’ve come to know and love when it arrives on the Nintendo Switch on 28 January.

With the promise of a huge open world to explore as well as the addition of new regional variants, there’s plenty of reasons to be excited about this upcoming release.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players will explore the lands of the Hisui region as they are tasked with observing the local wildlife and documenting them in the very first Pokédex while at the same time, trying to catch them to battle alongside you.

Pre-orders have been very popular for this title with various offers from different retailers. We’ve seen the game available from the Nintendo website (£49.99, Nintendo.co.uk), Game (£49.99, Game.co.uk) Argos (£44.99, Argos.co.uk). We’ve also seen Amazon (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Smyths (£44.99, Smythstoys.com) offering the game at a slightly discounted price.

But if you are looking out for an even better deal, Currys are currently offering the game with a 15 per cent discount at checkout bringing the total down to £38.24.

‘Pokemon Legends: Arceus’ on Nintendo Switch pre-order: Was £44.99, now £38.24, Currys.co.uk

Currys are offering Pokémon Legends: Arceus at a discounted rate when you use a voucher code at checkout. In order to redeem this offer simply add the game to your basket, go to checkout and enter your delivery information.

Once you are asked to choose your method of payment, enter the offer code “ARCEUS15” and make sure the offer is applied before confirming your order.

