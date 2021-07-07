The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK – live: Game, Very and John Lewis PS5 restock rumoured for today
Follow live as we cover PS5 console drops as they happen, from Game, Very, John Lewis and more
Update: Game is taking PS5 pre-orders in certain stores, online stock to follow. Stock is also expected at Very, Smyths Toys and John Lewis this week. Read on to find out more.
The PS5 console launched more than six months ago, but ongoing supply problems mean it’s difficult to actually get your hands on Sony’s new console.
Restock issues have plagued the console since launch day, and despite stores reopening in the UK, it’s still almost impossible to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).
But the restock landscape seems to be improving, with huge drops appearing from every single major retailer throughout May. Sadly, that wasn’t the case in June, with the only bright spots being from Game and Very. This month, we’ve had an Argos drop, and a lengthy AO drop occurred yesterday. Plenty more to come soon.
So if you’re still searching for the console, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted PlayStation 5 by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
New Argos PS5 shipments have landed
As you probably know, Argos had that late night stock drop last week, becoming the first retailer to drop consoles in July. But it’s already had a PS5 shipment delivered into its warehouse this week, with more expected to follow over the coming days.
According to the @PS5Instant Twitter account – the stock tracker who spilled the tea – we could see 10,000 consoles drop on Friday next week. Let’s hope this is an 8am drop and not one that starts at 1am.
And what about a John Lewis PS5 drop?
It’s been a while since John Lewis last had a drop. The retailer last had consoles in stock at 7am on 10 June – as usual with John Lewis it didn’t last very long, but as we’ve come to know the retailer inside and out, we’ve seen that 7am drop pattern stick, so it’s unlikely to happen today – although one stock tracker says it could drop as late as 9am.
But it is for sure on its way and coming home. According to the friendly folks at @PS5Instant, John Lewis has just received a shipment of consoles, meaning a drop could take place between today and 15 July. We’ll let you know if anything changes.
When is the next Game PS5 stock drop?
Yesterday we learned that certain branches of Game had begun taking in-store pre-orders! And last night, PS5 stock trackers discovered that Game’s PS5 bundles page had been updated with new pre-order dates of 21 July.
Game usually drops consoles onto its website about a week and a half before the release date, meaning the console could drop next week… right? Oh, au contraire. The lovely chaps at the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account have noticed that priority deliveries are scheduled to get their consoles on 14 July. This means a drop could well happen this morning!
What PS5 restocks could we expect today?
Gooooooood morning PS5 seekers. If you were around yesterday morning, you probably learned a little bit about computer science as you tried to navigate the complex system to land a PS5 from AO. Luckily, it’s not that hard to get a PS5 from other retailers. This is not to say that stock is easier to find, they’re sold out everywhere – but rather that the process to securing one when there is a drop requires no convoluted hoops.
So what’s coming up today? A lot by the looks of things. We could see big drops at Game, Very and Smyths Toys, ending a horrible PS5-free period. More on that in a second. For now, stick with us for all the updates as they happen.
PS5 stock trackers, signing off
That’s all from us today.
Hopefully we helped you grab a PS5 during the complicated AO drop earlier this morning — which for reasons we’ll never understand required a rudimentary grasp of computer science.
Today we learned that certain branches of Game began taking in-store pre-orders again, which tallies with the rumours that the retailer was on the cusp of a massive restock this week. Let’s hope the consoles are available online as well as in store.
And lastly, there’s the rumoured Very restock due to happen at some point this week. There’s still plenty of time for that fabled drop to materialize, so be sure to check back in with us bright and early tomorrow so we can do this all over again.
Thanks for joining the liveblog, and please make sure to take all of your belongings with you before you leave.
How much does the PS5 cost?
The PS5 disc edition costs £449.99, while the PS5 digital edition is cheaper at £349.99.
The standard PS5 is the exact same price as the new Xbox series x, which is conveniently also out of stock at most retailers. But the Xbox series s (the all-digital edition of the Xbox series x) is cheaper than the PS5 digital edition, costing just £249. If you want more information on the differences, you can read our comparison of the Xbox series x and PS5 here.
The official Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart PS5 bundle costs £509.99, which is a £10 saving over buying the game separately.
A number of retailers, including Game, Very, Argos, ShopTO and more are selling the PS5 bundled with games and other PS5 accessories as well.
As the PS5 launches today, we find if it’s better than the Xbox Series X
The official PlayStation Twitter account has announced the next State of Play, a livestreamed showcase event revealing new information and details about upcoming games on PS5 and PS4.
State of Play will take place this Thursday 8 July at 10pm UK time, and will focus on the much anticipated Deathloop, Arkane’s mind-bending, time-warping, multi-player assassination game.
Marcus Rashford sends PS5 to nine-year-old
Well here’s a nice story to perk you up while you wait for more PS5 restock news.
Marcus Rashford has sent a PS5 to a nine-year-old boy to thank him for his fundraising work.
Manchester United fan Jacob ran 20km to raise £250 for the charity Fare Share. According to the BBC, Rashford spotted the boy’s Instagram account and sent him the surprise gift, which also included a copy of FIFA 21 and a signed note from the footballer.
Not quite sure how we can convert this one into a stock tip for you. Why not consider being a kind person and awaiting your karmic reward? Just make sure you’re not only being charitable to get your hands on a PS5, otherwise it won’t work.
Game PS5 bundles: What bundles does the retailer have?
Though there are no bundles to found online right now, historically Game has offered lots of different PS5 bundles when the console comes into stock. We’ve seen the cheapest disc edition bundled with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle the retailer has offered came with a DualSense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).
Other highlights included a PS5 disc edition bundle with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional DualSense controller (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk).
Now that there’s an official Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 bundle – which is unique among bundles in that’s made by Sony, not created by a retailer – we can expect to see that at the next Game stock drop, both in stores and online.
Tired of waiting for PS5 stock? Try the new Nintendo Switch OLED
If you weren’t around for the AO stock drop earlier today, well now you have an entirely new console to hunt down.
Nintendo just announced an upgraded version of the Nintendo Switch, rather modestly called the Nintendo Switch (OLED model).
Entirely new version of Nintendo Switch announced
Nintendo has announced a new version of its Switch console.
According to our reporter: “As well as featuring OLED technology – which is intended to give better image quality as well as less drain on the battery – the display is also slightly larger, at 7-inches compared with the original switches 6.2-inches.”
The new console will be released on 8 October and will retail at $349.99 in the US. Nintendo hasn’t announced a UK price.
