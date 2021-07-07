PS5 stock UK – live: Game, Very and John Lewis PS5 restock rumoured for today

Massive drops could be about to take place today (The Independent)

Update: Game is taking PS5 pre-orders in certain stores, online stock to follow. Stock is also expected at Very, Smyths Toys and John Lewis this week. Read on to find out more.

The PS5 console launched more than six months ago, but ongoing supply problems mean it’s difficult to actually get your hands on Sony’s new console.

Restock issues have plagued the console since launch day, and despite stores reopening in the UK, it’s still almost impossible to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).

But the restock landscape seems to be improving, with huge drops appearing from every single major retailer throughout May. Sadly, that wasn’t the case in June, with the only bright spots being from Game and Very. This month, we’ve had an Argos drop, and a lengthy AO drop occurred yesterday. Plenty more to come soon.

So if you’re still searching for the console, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted PlayStation 5 by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.