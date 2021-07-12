Five retailers could drop stock this week (The Independent)

Update: Amazon, Very, Smyths Toys and John Lewis could drop this week. Read on for more information.

The PS5 console launched more than six months ago, but ongoing supply problems mean it’s difficult to actually get your hands on Sony’s new console.

Restock issues have plagued the console since launch day, and despite stores reopening in the UK, it’s still almost impossible to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).

But the landscape seems to be improving, with huge drops appearing from every single major retailer throughout May. Sadly, the comeback wasn’t quite as strong in June, with the only bright spots being sizeable stock upticks at Game and Very. Things are a-changing this month, however. Last week, we had a massive six drops, with ShopTo rounding off the pack on Sunday.

So if you’re still searching for the console, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted PlayStation 5 by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

PS5 stock updates UK What PS5 stock drops could we see this week? Show latest update 1626074627 What PS5 stock drops could we see this week? Good morning folks! Those tears from last night’s match probably haven’t begun to dry just yet, but hopefully, us helping you secure a PS5 might cheer you up instead. We’ll be here all week giving you the lowdown on PS5 stock and trying to do just that. Last week was phenomenal for stock drops. We saw AO, Currys, Game, Argos, Ace Studio, Scan and ShopTo all deliver the goods, with many new PS5 owners being brought into the fold. Could this week be the same? The stock trackers are predicting that we could see drops at Amazon, Very, Smyths Toys, John Lewis and Asda this week. As usual, these forecasts are all based on previous restock patterns, so take them with a pinch of salt. Alex Lee 12 July 2021 08:23

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.