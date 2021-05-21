With an eye on all the major retailers, follow live for the latest news (The Independent)

Update: A drop at Very is rumoured to take place today. Read on for more information.

The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.

Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in the UK as lockdown measures lift, the situation doesn’t seem to be getting much better.

It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

Over the past month, we’ve been tracking updates across all the major retailers, with Game, Argos and Amazon’s restock coming and going in the blink of an eye.

But, it’s not all bad news, Game had a huge restock yesterday morning, which lasted more than an hour. The day before that, we saw smaller drops at Amazon and AO. It’s all starting to pick up. There are also rumours that Very and John Lewis & Partners will do a drop any day now.

Owing to the high demand, we’re on hand to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow live so you don’t miss out.

PS5 live restock updates Very PS5 restock rumoured to drop today Show latest update 1621590691 Update on an Argos PS5 restock Argos last had a PS5 restock on 10 May at around 3am but it sold out within a few hours. For those of you expecting another Argos drop soemtime this month, we might have bad news for you. This morning, a PS5 Twitter stock tracking page alleged that the retailer’s internal stock systems now show a date of 5 July for new PS5 shipment arrivals. Shipments usually arrive one or two weeks earlier, hinting that there won’t be another drop until 28 June. We’re crying buckets. Alex Lee 21 May 2021 10:51 1621589768 Very PS5 restock rumoured to drop today Good morning PS5 hunters! After an incredible morning for PS5 and PS5 bundle drops yesterday at Game, could today be another good one? Potentially. It’s been a whopping 72 days since Very last had a PS5 drop, and Twitter stock trackers are hinting that today could be the day that more finally arrive. On top of that, John Lewis is also rumoured to have another drop in the coming days. Either way, we’ll be here bringing you the latest drops live as and when they happen. Alex Lee 21 May 2021 10:36

