The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox Series X stock - live: Latest UK restock updates from AO, Game, Smyths, Very, Argos and more
Follow live as we bring you news and updates on Xbox series X stock at Game, AO and more
It’s been eight long months since the Xbox series X launched, but supply chain issues have slowed production of Microsoft’s newest console to a crawl.
While the cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find, the flagship Xbox series X console is sold out everywhere in the UK. The few consoles that make it to the shelves sell out quickly, which is why we started our Xbox series X stock tracker.
If you’re still searching for a next-generation console, don’t fret. We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments on Xbox series X stock drops as and when they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Follow the liveblog for the latest Xbox series X restock news
Good morning Xbox hunters!
Welcome back to the Xbox series X liveblog, where we’ll be tracking new Xbox series X restocks across every reputable UK online retailer, as they happen.
Yesterday saw a frantic restock of both the PS5 and Xbox series X at Very, though many shoppers struggled to get past the online retailer’s waiting room. And last week saw John Lewis and Amazon receive new Xbox stock.
Restocks are happening more frequently now, which suggests we should see even more availability this week.
When stock does appear it sells out quickly, so be sure to follow along with us as we bring you the latest Xbox series X restock news as it happens.
Xbox series X stock trackers, saying goodnight!
Where were you when Very restocked the Xbox series X for roughly three minutes on 20 July? We were right here, on the IndyBest Xbox series X restock liveblog.
Now that Very has dropped, we’re still expecting a few other retailers to have the Xbox series X back in stock this week. Amazon and John Lewis both had fresh restocks last week, making the next likely candidates on our list AO and Argos.
Predicting new Xbox stock is a little trickier than predicting PS5 stock, as Microsoft’s next-gen console seems to appear suddenly and without warning. That’s all the more reason to stick with the IndyBest liveblog. We’ll update you with fresh availability from retailers within seconds of new stock appearing online, so you’re in with the best chance of buying an Xbox series X when it appears.
See you bright and early tomorrow morning!
Where can you buy the Xbox series S?
The Xbox series S is the less powerful version of the Xbox series X. It runs the same games, but at lower resolutions and with some of the fancier graphics dialled down. It also doesn’t have a disc drive.
For that reason the series X is seen as the “true” next-generation Xbox, and so the more powerful console is in much higher demand. This means it’s relatively easy to find the Xbox series S in stock online. Here are a few spots you can pick one up today.
- Xbox series S with 3 month game pass + white controller bundle – £329, Currys.co.uk
- Xbox series S with optional extras: £249.99 – Very.co.uk
- Xbox series S: £249 – Amazon.co.uk
Currys is selling the latest Xbox elite controller
While you still can’t buy an Xbox series X for love nor money, over at Currys you can buy the latest and greatest Xbox controller.
The Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 (£159.99, Currys.co.uk) is compatible with the Xbox one, Xbox series X and Xbox series S. It can also be used for PC gaming, and ranks among the most well-engineered games controllers you could ever hope to wrap your digits around.
Pair it with your preferred headset, and you’ll be able to jump straight into online multiplayer as soon as your console arrives.
Listen up! These gaming headsets will give you crystal-clear audio and chat
Enhance your audio with the best gaming headsets for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and mobile. Including Logitech, Turtle Beach and Razer
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
The Xbox series X can output at ridiculous 8K resolution. In theory at least – in practice most games will be running at a maximum of 4K, which is the highest resolution most reasonably priced TVs can reach.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p (marketed as Full HD, confusingly) then you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.
10 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Reach a new staggering level of detail, brighter skies and darker shadows with the best 4k TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
What about a Nintendo Switch OLED?
If you struggled to grab an Xbox series X at the Very restock earlier this morning, why not try your hand at pre-ordering a Nintendo Switch OLED? It’s just as much fun.
Just as we do with the Xbox series X and the PS5, we’ve already begun tracking pre-order availability of the Nintendo Switch OLED. The console will be released in October.
You can now pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED (£309.99, Amazon.co.uk) or register your interest for the console when it becomes available.
Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order is live on Amazon – and it’ll likely go fast
The Nintendo Switch OLED is available to pre-order in the UK. Here’s where to buy it, it’s price, release date, specs, battery life and more
Check out the IndyBest newsletter for more shopping tips
Looking for more shopping insights and advice? Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter now to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products, chosen by our all-knowing IndyBest experts.
Arriving every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried-and-tested reviews, written by experts in the field to help you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now by clicking here.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox every Friday morning
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
Still waiting on an Xbox series X? Well this might tide you over: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play a selection of Xbox games on their PC right now, thanks to Microsoft’s cloud streaming service.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games straight from Microsoft’s servers to your laptop or phone, through your internet browser or the Xbox app. It requires a fast internet connection and membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games.
Thankfully, laptops are easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
The ultimate guide to the best laptops of 2021
What is the best laptop to buy? We’ve selected the 10 best laptops in 2021 in the UK, from Surface laptops and MacBooks to budget laptops from Dell and more
When is the Xbox series X back in stock?
Last week we had restocks from John Lewis and Amazon, and today we had a surprise Xbox restock from Very. So which retailer is most likely to have the Xbox series X back in stock next?
Based on previous restocking schedules – and some educated guesswork – we think the next retailers to have Microsoft’s next-generation console in stock will be AO and Argos.
Predicting new Xbox stock is a little trickier than predicting PS5 stock, as Microsoft’s next-gen console seems to appear suddenly and without warning. That’s all the more reason to stick with the IndyBest liveblog. We’ll update you with fresh availability from retailers within seconds of new stock appearing online, so you’re in with the best chance of buying an Xbox series X when it appears.
Is the Xbox series X in stock at Smyths?
Both Very and Smyths Toys restocked the next-generation consoles earlier this morning, but unfortunately for Xbox fans the latter retailer didn’t restock Microsoft’s new console.
The toy store hasn’t had the Xbox series X in stock for months now, and while the product page claims that more Xboxes will become available in August, this is a placeholder notice that updates as each month passes. On Twitter, Smyths is alerting customers that it doesn’t know when the Xbox series X will be back in stock and to keep checking the site for updates.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.