Xbox series X stock – live: Currys restock available now – how to get a console today
We’re bringing you live Xbox series X restock news and the latest updates from Amazon, Smyths, AO and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Currys. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X is almost impossible to find in stock online. The run up to Christmas day saw most UK retailers restock as many consoles as they could, but following the festive break Microsoft’s new console has now sold out again. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of electronics to a crawl, but the Xbox can still be found if you look hard enough.
The less powerful and cheaper Xbox series S is in stock at pretty much everywhere, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.
That’s why we launched this Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. Our blog will update with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.
Where else has the Xbox series X in stock?
The Xbox series X is also available at Asda through the Xbox All Access programme this morning.
The pay monthly scheme lets you spread the cost of the console over two years. It costs £28.99 per month, you pay nothing up front, and you get two years of Game Pass Ultimate (worth £10.99 per month) included. Game Pass is a Netflix-style games-on-demand service giving you access to a library of over 100 games, including every first party Microsoft game and most of the biggest titles, such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.
It’s good value, we can heartily recommend grabbing a console this way.
Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts
Good morning Xbox hunters!
Welcome back to another day of Xbox series X restock tracking. If you’re searching for Microsoft’s next-generation console today, we’ve got you covered. It’s sort of what we do. It’s our whole deal.
In fact, the Xbox is in stock at Currys right now, as part of a bundle including the £150 premium controller or the £190 additional hard drive. If that’s a bit too rich for your tastes, we’re almost certain to see the console restocked today without any expensive add-ons attached. Stick with us!
