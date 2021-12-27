We’re expecting more restocks at UK retailers before 2022 (iStock/The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Currys. Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X is almost impossible to find in stock online. The run up to Christmas day saw most UK retailers restock as many consoles as they could, but following the festive break Microsoft’s new console has now sold out again. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of electronics to a crawl, but the Xbox can still be found if you look hard enough.

The less powerful and cheaper Xbox series S is in stock at pretty much everywhere, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.

That’s why we launched this Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. Our blog will update with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.

Hunting for a PS5 this Christmas? If you're also searching for a PS5, you might want to pop over to our PS5 stock tracking liveblog. We're tracking the availability of a bunch of Game pre-order bundles right now, and predicting a few more drops before we run out of 2021. How to pre-order a PS5 today – follow live All the latest news on PS5 console restocks at retailers across the UK, including Argos, Smyths, Game and John Lewis Steve Hogarty 27 December 2021 09:20

Where else has the Xbox series X in stock? The Xbox series X is also available at Asda through the Xbox All Access programme this morning. The pay monthly scheme lets you spread the cost of the console over two years. It costs £28.99 per month, you pay nothing up front, and you get two years of Game Pass Ultimate (worth £10.99 per month) included. Game Pass is a Netflix-style games-on-demand service giving you access to a library of over 100 games, including every first party Microsoft game and most of the biggest titles, such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. It's good value, we can heartily recommend grabbing a console this way. Steve Hogarty 27 December 2021 08:56

Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts Good morning Xbox hunters! Welcome back to another day of Xbox series X restock tracking. If you're searching for Microsoft's next-generation console today, we've got you covered. It's sort of what we do. It's our whole deal. In fact, the Xbox is in stock at Currys right now, as part of a bundle including the £150 premium controller or the £190 additional hard drive. If that's a bit too rich for your tastes, we're almost certain to see the console restocked today without any expensive add-ons attached. Stick with us! Steve Hogarty 27 December 2021 08:38

