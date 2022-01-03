The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock – live: Microsoft’s console is available at Smyths Toys – how to get it
We’re bringing you live Xbox series X restock news and the latest updates from Very, Amazon, AO, Argos and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Smyths Toys and Currys. Read on for more details.
Far from being over, the pandemic-induced global supply chain crisis is predicted to continue well into the new year, meaning many high-end electronics like the Xbox series X remain sold out across the board.
While UK retailers apparently stockpiled consoles for the Christmas rush, following the festive break Microsoft’s next-generation games machine is once again hard to find in stock online.
When new stock does appear, it’s usually without warning and sells out in minutes, or even seconds, as eager online shoppers grab the Xbox as quickly as it goes on sale. That’s why we launched our Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we monitor every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as soon as the console appears. That way, you’ve got a fighting chance of picking up a console before it sells out.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Currys
- Xbox series X + elite wireless controller: £589, Currys.co.uk
- Xbox series X + Seagate 1TB hard drive: £644, Currys.co.uk
Currys is selling two Xbox series X bundles. The first includes the premium elite controller for £589. The console alone usually costs £449, while the fancy high-end controller costs a startling £150.
You can also purchase the Xbox series X as part of a bundle containing the Seagate 1TB expansion hard drive for £644. We’ve seen the expansion drive sell for around £190 in the past, so this is close to what you’d pay if you were to buy both products separately.
We reckon the bundle with the extra hard drive is the best value option here, if you can afford it. Expanding the Xbox’s capacity gives you more room for downloads, and games are taking up more and more space.
Where is the Xbox series S in stock?
We don’t flag stock alerts for the Xbox series S, for the simple reason that it’s nearly always in stock. You can find the console right now at Very, Game, Amazon and more, with Rocket League and Fortnite thrown in for free at £249.99.
Why is this cheaper version of the console so readily available you ask? Well, while it runs all of the same next-generation games as the Xbox series X, it has less powerful components and so in-game graphics aren’t quite as sharp as they appear on the more advanced console. It doesn’t have a disc drive either, so you can only play downloaded games. The hard drive is also smaller, so you might need to add more storage to fit your games.
We still think it’s a brilliant games machine though, and a viable alternative to the top-end Xbox series X.
Where else has the Xbox series X in stock?
Smyths Toys isn’t the only retailer stocking the Xbox series X this morning, the console is also available at Asda through the Xbox All Access programme.
The pay monthly scheme lets you spread the cost of the console over two years, a bit like a phone contract. It costs £28.99 per month and you pay nothing up front, and get membership to Game Pass Ultimate included. That’s Microsoft’s Netflix-style games-on-demand service, and usually costs £10.99 per month.
At the end of the term you keep your Xbox, and end up paying slightly less than you would have done if you’d bought the console and Game Pass Ultimate separately.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning Xbox hunters, and happy New Year!
The calendar might have done a neat little backflip, but here on the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog not much has changed. We’re still tracking the availability of Microsoft’s next-generation console to bring you the latest updates as soon as they happen.
Right now, the Xbox series X is in stock at Smyths Toys for click and collect at stores around the country. Check your local branch now.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
