January is expected to see an uptick in next-generation console sales (iStock/The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Smyths Toys and Currys. Read on for more details.

Far from being over, the pandemic-induced global supply chain crisis is predicted to continue well into the new year, meaning many high-end electronics like the Xbox series X remain sold out across the board.

While UK retailers apparently stockpiled consoles for the Christmas rush, following the festive break Microsoft’s next-generation games machine is once again hard to find in stock online.

When new stock does appear, it’s usually without warning and sells out in minutes, or even seconds, as eager online shoppers grab the Xbox as quickly as it goes on sale. That’s why we launched our Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we monitor every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as soon as the console appears. That way, you’ve got a fighting chance of picking up a console before it sells out.

We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Read more:

Check Xbox series X stock at UK retailers below:

