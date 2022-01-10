We predict more Xbox consoles arriving this week (iStock/The Independent)

The Xbox series X has been around for more than a year, but a global shortage of component parts coupled with bottlenecks in the supply chain have left Microsoft’s next-generation console consistently out of stock since 2020.

In December many UK retailers released thousands of stockpiled consoles to meet the Christmas demand, with the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X in droves. But following the festive break the console is once again sold out at most retailers.

When the Xbox series X does appear, it sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.

We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

Key Points Xbox stock trackers, activate Show latest update 1641805936 Xbox All Access is available at Smyths Smyths Toys last restocked the Xbox series X on 22 December, with consoles being chucked around like confetti in stores up and down the country. That special kind of confetti that’s strictly still one per customer. Since then the big toy shop has has the Xbox available to buy through Xbox All Access, the pay monthly scheme we just mentioned below. So they’ve got the Xbox there in the warehouse, but only for customers willing to jump into a two year plan. Remember, Xbox All Access is a 0 percent finance scheme – you pay no interest – and the entire balance can be paid off immediately without any penalties. If you were going to grab Game Pass Ultimate anyway, Xbox All Access is the way to go. Right now, it’s the only way to go. Steve Hogarty 10 January 2022 09:12 1641804494 Xbox All Access is available at Asda The Xbox series X is available at Asda through the Xbox All Access programme this morning. Similar to a phone contract, Xbox All Access lets you pay nothing up front and spread the cost of the £449 console over 24 monthly payments of £28.99. You get Game Pass Ultimate included – the Netflix-style library of freely accessible games which usually costs £10.99 per month – meaning that over the course of the two years you pay £695 for £712 worth of stuff. It’s great value if you want the new Xbox, but dread the idea of shelling out even more cash for all of those shiny new games. Steve Hogarty 10 January 2022 08:48 1641802961 Xbox stock trackers, activate Good morning Xbox hunters, and welcome to Monday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. Today we’re scanning the retail horizon for the first sign of Microsoft’s elusive console in stock, keeping tabs on every UK retailer at once to bring you the latest news on availability as it happens. We’re also sharing rumours, gossip, hearsay and tittle-tattle about where the Xbox is predicted to appear next. So stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go. Steve Hogarty 10 January 2022 08:22

