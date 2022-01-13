The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock UK - live: Asda and Smyths All Access restocks are still available – how to get a console
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Game, Argos, Currys and more
UPDATE: The Xbox series X is available at Asda and Smyths Toys via Xbox All Access. Read on for more information.
We’re well on our way into 2022 and the Xbox series X – launched over a year ago in November 2020 – is still difficult to buy in the UK whether you’re searching online or in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of Microsoft’s games console to slow to a crawl.
But if you’re trying to track down an Xbox series X today, don’t fret, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was a bumper month for restocks, with the likes of Smyths Toys, Very, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all restocking the Xbox in droves. Since then things have become quieter, but we’re expecting more Xbox stock to pop up soon.
That’s why we launched this liveblog to keep you up to date with the latest stock alerts as soon as they’re made public, and sometimes earlier than that. We’ll also bring you plenty of tips for making it to the checkout before everybody else. Stay with us for updates on Xbox series X availability as well as any other tips.
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Xbox All Access available
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: Available for EE customers
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Can you buy an Xbox on the high street?
It’s technically possible to walk into a shop and pick up an Xbox series X, though it’s rare to find one out in the wild. There’s a drip feed of consoles that get sold online, and when they’re somewhere physical they’re usually pre-ordered only for click and collect.
If you’d like a nice big walk anyway, your best bet is to try your local branches of Game and Smyths Toys, as these retailers sometimes have consoles on their shelves. But these in-store restocks are often very small and sell out quickly, usually within hours.
Game stores each have a Twitter account, which they use to promote the arrival of Xbox stock. This Twitter list is a great way to keep an eye on all Game store Twitter accounts. Meanwhile, the Smyths website has a tool for checking on console stock levels at all of its UK stores.
Smyths Toys has Xbox All Access too
Want to spread the cost of your Xbox over two years? Well here’s some good news.
Smyths Toys still has availability of Xbox All Access, the pay as you go alternative to shelling out full price for the Xbox series X. You pay £28.99 per month and get Game Pass Ultimate thrown in, which usually costs £10.99.
This is precisely the same deal being offered by Asda below. So take your pick.
Where is the Xbox series X in stock?
Straight to the point. Love that.
The Xbox series X is available at Asda through the Xbox All Access programme this morning.
The pay monthly scheme lets you spread the cost of the console over two years. There’s no up front payment, instead you pay £28.99 per month and you get two years of Game Pass Ultimate (worth £10.99 per month) included. Game Pass is a Netflix-style games-on-demand service giving you access to a library of over 100 games.
It’s good value, especially considering how expensive new games are, so we can heartily recommend grabbing a console this way.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Thursday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be tracking the availability of Microsoft’s newest console to bring you live alerts as soon as the Xbox is back in stock.
Stick with us to be the first to know when the elusive console pops up.
Xbox series X tracker, signing off
That’s all from us today. Thanks for sticking with the liveblog and we hope you were lucky in your hunt for an Xbox.
So what’s the status now? There’s still availability from Asda and Smyths Toys through the Xbox All Access Scheme but we also saw new stock from EE, exclusive to existing customers.
It now seems that the Fifa 22 bundle from eBuyer has also come to an end. The deal was live for a few hours so hopefully a few of you were lucky enough to bag one.
We’ll be picking up the liveblog again first thing tomorrow, see you then.
Xbox series X still available at Smyths Toys
It looks like the Xbox Series X is still available through Smyths Toys if you purchase one through the Xbox All Access buying scheme. The console has remained available throughout the day.
If you’re willing to commit to £28.99 a month for the next 24 months then it’s still a viable way to get your hands on a new console.
Smyths Toys also has plenty of Xbox series S consoles available in bundles, such as this one which includes Fortnite and Rocket League (both games are free to play but you will get access to exclusive in-game bonuses).
10 best gaming TVs for Xbox
One of the big selling points for the Xbox series X over the series S is its ability to play games in true 4K. But in order to see the true benefits of an ultra-high resolution, you’re going to need a 4K TV if you haven’t already got one. It’s also important that your TV has a refresh rate of 120Hz in order to get the smoothest possible visuals on your screen. In this buying guide, we broke down what to look for in the best 4K gaming set ups to make the most of the Xbox series X.
Xbox series X available at eBuyer
An Xbox series X bundled with Fifa 22 has just been made available for £509.99 (saving £13.00) at eBuyer.
Best upcoming Xbox series X titles
2022 promises to be a big year for upcoming titles on the Xbox series X after a long line of delays from developers due to the pandemic. Here are some of our most anticipated in January and February:
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction: £39.99 Amazon.co.uk Releases on 20 January
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: £54.99 Amazon.co.uk Releases on 4 February
- Elden Ring: £49.99 Amazon.co.uk Releases on 11 February
