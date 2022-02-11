The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Asda restock available now – how to get a console
Follow along for the latest Xbox stock alerts live plus console updates and news from Currys, Amazon and Game
Update: The Xbox series X is available at Asda
The Xbox series X has been around for more than a year, but since launching the console has been consistently sold out across most UK retailers. Despite growing availability of the Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the Xbox series X itself is tricky to find in stock online.
The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is readily available, but bottlenecks in the supply chain coupled with surging demand has left Microsoft’s most powerful games console absent from retailers like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When it does appear, the console sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Out of stock
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: Out of stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Friday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog.
Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of Microsoft’s elusive black cuboid, to bring you live Xbox restock updates as they happen. Right now, it’s still available through Xbox All Access Asda.
If you’re on the hunt for an Xbox on this February Friday morning, stick with us to be the first to know when more consoles drop. Ready? Let’s go.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
That’s all from us today, thanks for reading the liveblog.
At the close of play you can’t buy the Xbox series X the usual way of paying £449 up front,, but it’s still available through Xbox All Access at Smyths Toys and Asda, as well as for EE customers too.
If you don’t fancy tying yourself to a 24 month contract, then join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the hunt for an Xbox series X all over again.
Until then!
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
To get the most out the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television.
Many next-generation games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former downgrades the visuals slightly for smoother framerates, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and more fancy effects at the expense of framerate.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
For £10.99 per month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play a selection of Xbox games on their PC using Microsoft’s cloud streaming service. Argos sells giftable Game Pass cards in three month packs.
Game Pass is a Netflix-style subscription service that unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Most can be downloaded, but some can be streamed online to a phone, tablet or laptop.
Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2022.
The ultimate guide to the best laptops of 2022
What is the best laptop to buy? We’ve selected the 10 best laptops in 2022 in the UK, from Surface laptops and MacBooks to budget laptops from Dell and more
Can you buy the Xbox series X at CEX?
We don’t track the availability of the Xbox series X on auction sites or at bright red second-hand electronics stores.
Since launching in 2020, both the PlayStation and the Xbox have become the focus of scalpers – professional resellers who use automated bots to buy up all of the available stock before anybody else can, only to resell the console at inflated prices to any shopper willing to pay over the odds.
It’s up to you whether you want to purchase the Xbox from a reseller, but buying a console in this way encourages more scalping, prolongs the Xbox shortage, and drives up the price of the console for legitimate buyers. We’ll have no part in that shady carry-on.
Is Xbox All Access a good deal?
Game, Smyths Toys and Asda sell the Xbox series X through the Xbox All Access scheme, but what is that exactly? Here are the deets.
Xbox All Access lets you spread the cost of the Xbox over two years. Rather than pay £449 for the console up front, you pay 24 monthly instalments of £28.99 and get access to hundreds of games (including every Microsoft-published game) thrown in for free. This is because Xbox All Access includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the games subscription service allowing you to play a Netflix-style library of games on demand.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £10.99 per month, so assuming the price of the Xbox series X or the cost of a Game Pass Ultimate subscription doesn’t fall in the next two years, Xbox All Access is good value for money. It works out as £712 worth of stuff for £695.
With Xbox All Access you can choose when to start your two year Game Pass subscription, so if you plan on gifting the Xbox series X your lucky friend or family member won’t miss out on any Game Pass time.
Got Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? These are the best games to try now
We’ve handpicked the best games available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, from Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and more
Catch up with last night’s Nintendo Direct
If we may take our Xbox hat off and slip into our Nintendo leggings for a moment: Nintendo announced a slew of new titles last night at its regular Nintendo Direct showcase.
We liveblogged the entire thing to bring you as-it-happened news on what Kirby is up to these days. You can go check out the highlights in our Nintendo Direct round-up, which include a giant track expansion pack for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, of all things.
All the best new games announced at Nintendo Direct – follow live
Today’s UK live-stream could be packed with plenty of games like Mario Kart 9, The Book of Boba Fett, Kirby, Triangle Strategy and more.
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter for more deals
Want even more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter right now to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products, as chosen by our crack team of IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by experts in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of our other newsletters now by clicking below.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox as you wake up on Black Friday
The best Xbox series X accessories
You might not be able to buy an Xbox series X right now (unless you take advantage of the Xbox All Access deal at Smyths Toys or Asda), but you can still surround yourself in Xbox accessories in preparation for your console’s big debut.
The Seagate storage expansion card (£199, Amazon.co.uk) currently has 10 percent off Amazon. The solid state hard drive doubles the storage capacity of your Xbox series X, meaning you can store more games and handle the mammoth install size of games like Flight Simulator (£59.99, Very.co.uk).
Meanwhile, there’s a fiver off the Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 (£154.99, Smythstoys.com) over at Smyths Toys. This high-end, professional gaming pad costs almost half as much as an Xbox series S, and has finely tuned hair-triggers and programmable sensitivity levels.
Will we see an Xbox restock at Currys later today?
Currys is another retailer looking likely to restock the Xbox series X today or tomorrow.
Previous restocking patterns suggest that Currys is overdue to receive more stock – the retailer had a good run of weekly drops in the closing months of 2021 before abruptly running out of consoles over Christmas.
When a drop happens, the main Currys site gets hammered with traffic, so we recommend using the app to complete your purchase.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.