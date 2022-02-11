There are more drops expected at UK retailers before the week’s end (iStock/The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is available at Asda

The Xbox series X has been around for more than a year, but since launching the console has been consistently sold out across most UK retailers. Despite growing availability of the Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the Xbox series X itself is tricky to find in stock online.

The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is readily available, but bottlenecks in the supply chain coupled with surging demand has left Microsoft’s most powerful games console absent from retailers like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When it does appear, the console sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

