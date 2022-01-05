The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X UK stock - live: Microsoft’s console is still available at Currys and Smyths
Follow along for live UK stock alerts from Amazon, Argos, AO, Game and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Smyths Toys and Currys. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X is more than a year old now, but a global shortage of components coupled with bottlenecks in the supply chain have left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since launching in 2020.
December saw many UK retailers release thousands of stockpiled consoles to jubilant Christmas shoppers, but following the holidays the Xbox series X is once again sold out online.
When new consoles appear in stock, it’s usually without warning and sells out in minutes as quick-fingered customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you instant stock alerts. That way, you’ve got a fighting chance of picking up a console before it sells out again.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
Where else has the Xbox series X in stock?
The Xbox series X is also available at Asda through the Xbox All Access programme this morning.
The pay monthly scheme lets you spread the cost of the console over two years. You pay nothing up front, then £28.99 per month, and you get two years of Game Pass Ultimate (worth £10.99 per month) included. Game Pass is a Netflix-style games-on-demand service giving you access to a library of over 100 games.
Put the calculator down. That’s £712.76 worth of stuff for £695.76 over the two years. It’s a 0 per cent finance offer, so you don’t pay interest. You do need to pass a credit check with Klarna, and be sure you’re in a position to keep making the payments, but you can also pay the entire balance off early for no extra fee.
It’s good value, we can recommend grabbing a console this way.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Smyths Toys
There are hundreds of Xbox series X consoles available to click and collect from Smyths Toys stores up and down the country this morning.
Pop your nearest town into the search box on the Smyths Toys site to check if your nearest branch has any available stock.
It’s not possible to order these for delivery, so you might need to hop on your bicycle.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning Xbox hunters, and welcome to Wednesday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog.
Here’s how it’s going to work. We scan the retail horizon for news and rumours of Microsoft’s elusive games console, and monitor every UK store at once to alert you to fresh deliveries of the Xbox as soon as it hits the virtual shelves, so you have a fighting chance of picking one up.
Right now you can shell out a little extra for one of two Currys bundles, but if you’d rather just pay £449 for the console by itself, stick with us.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Well that’s all from us for today, thank you for joining us here on the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog.
Those Currys Xbox bundles are still there, if you can stomach spending an extra £150 to £190 on some accessories. Asda and Smyths Toys are also still taking applications for Xbox All Access, the pay monthly alternative to paying full price for the console up front, while Smyths also has some stock available for click and collect from local branches.
If you’re holding out for the console to appear back in stock without any bundled controllers and what have you, then please join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search. Bye bye!
The Xbox series X headsets to look out for
The Xbox series X doesn’t come a headset, but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£49.99, Box.co.uk) also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio piped directly into your ears, which is ideal for gaming after bedtime, or if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.
If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet and want to chat with friends online, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Game.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.
Immerse yourself in play with one of the best gaming headsets
Immerse yourself in play with these top gaming headsets for Xbox, PS5, PC and more, available from Amazon, Argos and Currys
What is cloud gaming on Xbox?
This might take the edge off not being able to find the Xbox series X in stock: you’re able to play many of the newest Xbox series X games on any Xbox, old or new, thanks to cloud gaming.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams a live video feed of games directly from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop, or even your smartphone, without any downloads or installation. You can jump straight into AAA games just as easily as you can press play on a YouTube video.
You’ll need a fast internet connection and membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games.
This also enables Xbox gaming on any Windows laptop. In the market for a new one? We’ve rounded up the best laptops of 2022.
The ultimate guide to the best laptops of 2021
What is the best laptop to buy? We’ve selected the 10 best laptops in 2021 in the UK, from Surface laptops and MacBooks to budget laptops from Dell and more
Where is the Xbox series S in stock?
The Xbox series S is the smaller and less powerful version of the Xbox series X, but it’s still a brilliant games machine. One huge advantage it has over its more advanced sibling is that you can actually buy one.
The Xbox series S is fully backwards compatible with old Xbox games and runs all of the same next-generation games as the Xbox series X, but at a lower resolution and with some of the graphics options dialled down. It has half the storage space and doesn’t have a disc drive, so you can’t play your physical games collection, only the games that you download.
For that reason the Xbox series X is considered by purists to be the “true” next-generation Xbox, and so the more powerful console is in much higher demand. This means it’s relatively easy to find the Xbox series S in stock online.
Check out our guide to the January sales
Didn’t find everything you wanted underneath the Christmas tree this year? Take matters into your own hands by checking out our guide to the best deals in the January sales.
While we wait for more Xbox series X stock to arrive, you can browse discounts on everything from iPads and laptops to mattresses and hairdryers. We’re updating our guide live with new deals as they drop, so plug yourself in.
The best deals in the 2022 January sales – follow live
We’ve got the lowdown on the best deals and discounts in the 2022 January sales – follow live for New Year’s offers from Argos, Currys, JD Sports and more
Sign up to our newsletter
We’re a nifty little crew of deal finding experts here at IndyBest, so why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter where you can hear all about the best deals on this week’s must-have products chosen by a team of IndyBest professionals.
Landing in your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash. Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox as you wake up on Black Friday
What is Xbox All Access?
Since Asda and Smyths Toys still have some Xbox series X stock available via Xbox All Access, here’s a quick explanation of what that is. Simply put, Xbox All Access is a way of buying an Xbox series console (either the X or the S) in monthly instalments instead of one upfront payment.
But here’s the good bit. Included in the monthly cost is a two year Game Pass Ultimate membership, a Netflix-style games-on-demand service giving you free access to more than 100 premium games, including Halo Infinite, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5 and many others. On top of that, Xbox All Access customers also get EA Play, which gives you in-game rewards and access to a library of Electronic Arts games.
Xbox All Access is priced at £28.99 per month for 24 months for the Xbox series X, and is available right now from Asda and Smyths Toys. The less powerful Xbox series S is £20.99 a month, also for 24 months. Both are offered with 0 per cent finance.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.