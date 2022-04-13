Along with Easter festivities and, if we’re lucky, a little glimpse of sun, springtime can feel like the perfect opportunity for a homewares revamp.

Refreshing our living spaces, even if it’s just in the smallest way, can be such a simple way to reset, whether you’re keen to incorporate revitalising greenery into your home, or add a statement piece to your outdoor space to make the most of the warmer weather.

Enter the new Scandi-inspired homewares collection from John Lewis which is giving us all the inspo we need for a little May-time flair in our abodes this spring.

The collection has been lovingly curated by interior blogger and hygge expert, Reena Simon, and spans everything from crockery and lighting to side tables and blankets.

And with appearances from the retailer’s budget Anyday range, you’ll find some very affordable price points too.

As an ode to Scandinavian interior design, the collection aims to foster a sense of coziness and calm in the home, and with simple and understated designs that are built to last, we’ve pulled a handful of our favourite gems from the retailer’s collection that are sure to breathe a little serenity into your living space.

John Lewis & Partners bubble glass carafe, 1l: £18, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Evocative of molten honey, this versatile and visually interesting carafe features floating bubbles. A beautiful addition to the dining room table or vessel for housing a springtime bouquet, the easy pour lip and and dishwasher and microwave safe make-up means it’s a winner practically speaking too.

Anyday John Lewis & Partners Skye jute border round rug: £80, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Rugs have the power to tie a whole room together, so choosing “the one” can be can be tricky if you want to avoid patterns and colours that overpower or clash. Letting its texture do the talking, this understated and neutral-toned piece made with jute, which is a natural fibre, could make a subtle yet brilliant addition to any space.

John Lewis & Partners Meryl concrete switch table lamp: £45, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

A warm glow can make a house feel like a home instantly and, coupled with the soft tones of the linen shade and concrete stand, this table lamp looks ideal for cozying up with a good book, or for adding ambience to the living room on those long summer evenings.

John Lewis & Partners maze cushion: £30, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Spring is as good a time as any to incorporate some sunnier hues into the home, and what could be simpler than chucking a few gorgeous honey coloured cushions into a lacklustere bedroom or living room? We love the delicate fringing around the edges too.

John Lewis & Partners wool cashmere throw: £104, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

It’s not summer just yet, so this cozy looking wool-cashmere throw could be perfect for fending off the springtime chill, while its cream colourway and tasselled edge screams Scandi-chic – lovely.

John Lewis & Partners square jute pouffe: £79, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Another jute offering that’s sure to bring the outside in. This is said to weather some wear and tear, and we suspect this pouffe could come in handy in busy households as an extra seat or will be the perfect addition for kicking back and unwinding after a long day.

