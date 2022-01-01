The January sales are here, with plenty of seasonal offers and exciting reductions waiting to be discovered – particularly from big-name brands like Amazon, Next and Zara. Here at IndyBest, we’ve rounded up all the best discounts, including the top tech deals that are worth exploring.

If you’re into gaming, you’ll be eagerly anticipating a Nintendo Switch saving, on both the console and game bundles. Luckily for you, we’re always keen to keep an eye out for the best deals.

To save you from scrolling, we’ve found a stellar offer on the Nintendo Switch for you to snap up, courtesy of Amazon – and it’s so good it even beats the retailer’s Black Friday price.

Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting deal.

Nintendo Switch: Was £279, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most recognisable games consoles out there, and you can’t get much better than this deal at Amazon, which surpasses every single Nintendo Switch deal we saw throughout 2021, so if you want the most versatile games console, now is the time to snap it up.

This package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on-the-go with up to nine hours of battery life. “The Switch console, first released in 2017, is a perfect example of [Nintendo] getting it just right,” our writer said in their round-up of the best games consoles.

While Amazon says that it has reduced the price from £279.99, the actual RRP is now typically £259, but it’s still the lowest price we’ve seen.

