2024 Paris-Roubaix predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets

Paris-Roubaix tips
- Mads Pedersen to win the men's Paris-Roubaix - 13/2 with Betfred
- Oier Lazkano to win the men's Paris-Roubaix - 80/1 each-way with bet365
- Lotte Kopecky to win the women's Paris-Roubaix - 15/8 with bet365
The Hell of the North looms again with the men and women battling for a cobblestone at the Roubaix velodrome this weekend.
The men’s Paris-Roubaix is the “most cobbled” edition in thirty years with 55.7km of pavé along the 259.9km route (10.10am Sunday, Eurosport 1).
Mathieu van der Poel is the defending champion and in the past three editions, the current World Champion has not finished outside of the top 10 (3rd in 2021, 9th in 2022, 1st in 2023).
His form speaks volumes – he won 13 out of 14 Cyclocross races over the winter, the E3 Saxo Classic, Ronde van Vlaanderen and was second to Mads Pedersen in the sprint at Gent-Wevelgem, justifying his strong favouritism on betting sites.
The only doubt could be fatigue after a dominant start. He admitted Flanders was one of the hardest races he’s rode.
Pedersen can conquer cobbles
Sadly, there’s no Wout van Aert due to injury to put the pressure on Van der Poel. Last year Van der Poel won solo after Van Aert suffered a puncture with 15km remaining.
Van der Poel will be at the front of the race when it matters, so teams will need numbers to work him over with attacks – Lidl-Trek managed just that tactic at Gent-Wevelgem.
Many thought Team Visma Lease a Bike had the squad to cope but the loss of Van Aert is disastrous. Dylan van Baarle has a cobblestone to his palmarès – in 2022 – but his individual form has been below par so far this season. Matteo Jorgenson was their best rider last weekend but did not get close to Van der Poel in the deep end. Other teams make more appeal.
Apart from last year, Mads Pedersen's record at Roubaix isn’t great but he was incredible at Gent-Wevelgem and made sure the sprint was long to see Van der Poel snap. His Lidl-Trek teammate, Jasper Stuyven, was critical to that victory but unfortunately he's another rider to suffer injury.
Last Sunday in Flanders, Pedersen attacked from a long way out but admitted it wasn’t his smartest move and in hindsight Lidl-Trek would’ve preferred a teammate to have made that move instead. The Dane will want to show he is back to 100 per cent at Roubaix and he’s proven the legs are still there to compete.
Paris-Roubaix Tip 1: Mads Pedersen to win the men's Paris-Roubaix - 13/2 with Betfred
Lazkano may outperform odds
Movistar showed promise in Flanders – Spanish champion Oier Lazkano and Iván García Cortina are probably too good to be allowed in a breakaway but won’t be scared to attack.
Lazkano really caught the eye on Sunday, he’s a rider who often races more heart over head but Roubaix should suit him more than Flanders and he's got a better chance than his odds of 80/1 on betting apps suggest.
Critically, he is one of very few riders who can match Van der Poel’s explosiveness – in places.
INEOS Grenadiers arrive with their young talent, Joshua Tarling. He could be a potential future Roubaix winner, but at 20 years old, this year would be asking too much.
On the subject of breakaways, it’s worth noting the unpredictability of this race can work in their favour. Mathew Hayman shocked everybody at triple figure odds in 2016.
In 2018, Silvan Dillier finished second. For the breakaway keep your eyes on Lotto Dstny’s Brent Van Moer.
Paris-Roubaix Tip 2: Oier Lazkano to win the men's Paris-Roubaix - 80/1 each-way with bet365
Kopecky relishing Roubaix challenge
Onto the fourth edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes (148.5km) and this could be the race of the weekend (2pm Saturday, Eurosport 2)
Last year’s was one of the best in the women’s calendar – the breakaway prevailed and Alison Jackson has been dancing with joy ever since on Instagram.
Eyes are immediately drawn to Team SD Worx-Protime – the duo of Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes can be hard to break down but the team was vulnerable last Sunday. Kopecky has marked this race down as a big target for the year but struggled last weekend, a crash at the beginning may have been a hindrance.
A win in Flanders would have made the World Champion very short for this race on gambling sites, but she still managed to finish fifth after battling for her team. The improving weather conditions work in her favour this weekend and may help her land the spoils.
If we get a sprint, it could be Wiebes vs Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek). This race is potentially too hard for the Italian though and the team should try to attack – as they did in Flanders.
However, the team will have to cope without Flanders winner Elisa Longo Borghini and Lizzie Deignan – who is injured. Without a doubt, they arrive a weakened force and looking elsewhere seems logical.
Marianne Vos is reaching retirement years but is still making front groups and would love to add Roubaix to her illustrious list of wins. Her cyclocross skills and huge engine are perfect for this test.
Elise Chabbey is a serial trier. There isn’t a race that goes by that the Swiss rider doesn't attack. She has finished fourth at the velodrome before but would need to arrive solo to win. For the breakaway, Movistar Team’s Emma Norsgaard looks a likely candidate.
Paris-Roubaix Tip 3: Lotte Kopecky to win the women's Paris-Roubaix - 15/8 with bet365
