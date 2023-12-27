Brighton vs Tottenham predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Brighton vs Tottenham predictions Both teams to score – 4/9 BetMGM

Richarlison over 1.5 shots on target – 3/1 bet365

Over 5.5 cards – 10/11 Betway Brighton will aim to regain their Premier League form against high-flying Tottenham on Thursday night at the Amex Stadium (7.30pm, Prime Video). The Seagulls battled to earn a point in their last outing against Crystal Palace, securing a share of the spoils courtesy of a brilliant Danny Welbeck header. But, Roberto De Zerbi’s men have only won one of their last five in the top flight and have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 22 league games – a club record. The Italian has insisted that his side will continue to play their brand of attacking football, but has made thinly veiled criticism of the team’s approach to recruitment in recent weeks.

Tottenham have boosted their Premier League title hopes with a run of three straight wins. Ange Postecoglou’s men have beaten Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Everton to end their slump. A fourth win in a row would lift them level with third-place Aston Villa and within striking distance of Liverpool at the Premier League summit. have installed Spurs as narrow favourites for the contest given their upturn in form, although Brighton will give them a tough time at the Amex Stadium. Here are our predictions using the best .

Both teams to score Both teams have scored in all nine of the Premier League games at the Amex Stadium. Although Brighton have been excellent in the final third, De Zerbi’s men have been an open door at the back, conceding in 22 straight league games. The Seagulls have paid their price for their attacking brand of football. It has resulted in a slide down the Premier League table, leaving them in ninth place ahead of the game with Spurs. De Zerbi has suggested that his side’s issues have been down to youthful exuberance, although Brighton have also had to deal with a number of injuries. Only Arsenal have prevented Brighton from scoring this season, so even with personnel issues, De Zerbi is still finding ways to get his team firing in the final third.

Spurs have found their scoring touch, notching eight in their last three. Richarlison has scored four of those goals, regaining his confidence after a slow start to his Tottenham career. Postecoglou too has had to deal with injuries, but his team have responded and are well and truly in the title race. Their scoring streak looks unlikely to stop against Brighton and we’re anticipating an end-to-end game between two sides that like to play attractive football. The price for both teams to score does not come cheap, but given the nature of the teams it is an appealing bet at 4/9 with BetMGM. Brighton vs Tottenham Tip 1: Both teams to score – 4/9 BetMGM

Richarlison to continue hot streak Richarlison’s form was a major concern for Tottenham after paying £50m to secure his signature from Everton. Expectations were high for the Brazilian, but he endured an underwhelming first season in north London and his second got off to a slow start, scoring just one in his first 12 games of the campaign. Confidence is everything to a striker, and after finding the net against Newcastle, Richarlison has looked a different player. He is now thriving in the final third and looks back to the player that was so dangerous for Everton for four years.

There is even scope for him to improve once James Maddison comes back into the fold. Richarlison still has plenty of support in the final third with Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski creating opportunities. After mustering six attempts at goal against Newcastle, he has been efficient in his last two outings, scoring with his only efforts at goal against Forest and Everton. Although he was forced off with a back problem against Everton, the Brazilian should be fit and get more chances against Brighton. We’re backing him to register at least two shots at goal at 3/1 with . Brighton vs Tottenham Tip 2: Richarlison over 1.5 shots on target – 3/1 bet365

Cards galore at the Amex? Brighton and Tottenham are two of the worst disciplined teams in the Premier League this season. The Seagulls have collected 48 yellow cards and Spurs are just one behind, putting them fifth and sixth respectively in the rankings for most cautions. Both sides like to play at a high tempo and commit a lot of men forward into the opposing half, so it’s likely that bookings will occur.

Destiny Udogie and Yves Bissouma are among the leading card recipients for Tottenham with five each, while Billy Gilmour and Lewis Dunk both have four for Brighton. Referee Jarred Gillett has been assigned the game, and he sent off Bissouma in Spurs’ win over Forest two weeks ago. The Australian is not shy in giving out cards, brandishing 40 yellow and two red cards in his eight Premier League games. The card line for the contest has been set at 5.5 cards by . Since these are two teams that play on the edge, we’re taking over 5.5 cards at 10/11 with Betway. Brighton vs Tottenham Tip 3: Over 5.5 cards – 10/11 Betway

