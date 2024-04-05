Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Rangers vs Celtic tips: Scottish Premiership predictions, betting odds and free bets

Rangers and Celtic lock horns in the Old Firm at Ibrox in a match that could decide the Premiership title
Last Updated: 5th of April 2024
Graham Ruthven
Football Writer
Rangers vs Celtic tips: Scottish Premiership predictions, betting odds and free bets
Rangers vs Celtic betting tips

Rangers host Celtic in what promises to be the most consequential Old Firm derby in over a decade on Sunday lunchtime (12pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Both Glasgow rivals are targeting the title with just one point between them at the top of the Scottish Premiership table. The outcome of Sunday’s match could have a big bearing on the remainder of the title race.

Rangers vs Celtic odds
Celtic currently sit top, but have struggled at various points this season and could be vulnerable. Rangers have been resurgent under Philippe Clement, but lost the Belgian’s first Old Firm derby in December.

Football betting sites don’t see a firm favourite out of the two teams and this reflects just how well-matched they are.

Rangers vs Celtic tip: Furuhashi to extend impressive derby record

Kyogo Furuhashi hasn’t enjoyed his best season in a Celtic shirt, but there have been recent signs that the Japanese forward is once again a key figure for the defending Scottish champions.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers spent much of the first half of the season asking Furuhashi to drop deep and link the play. This, however, failed to make the most of the 29-year-old’s game-changing quality in the final third.

Indeed, Furuhashi is now being asked to play on the shoulder of the last defender more often. Rodgers isn’t so concerned with having the Japanese play a role in build-up. He wants Furuhashi on the end of chances.

Furuhashi has a remarkable scoring record in matches against Rangers having found the back of the net seven times in his last six Old Firm derbies.

With two goals and an assist in his last three outings, Furuhashi is a good option to notch at Ibrox on Sunday. Betting sites are offering 9/4 for him to get on the scoresheet.

Rangers vs Celtic Tip 1: Kyogo Furuhashi anytime scorer - 9/4 at 10bet

Both teams to make their mark in the first half

The final stretch of this season’s Scottish Premiership title race promises to be so compelling because both Celtic and Rangers are flawed, particularly in a defensive sense.

Indeed, Celtic have managed just two clean sheets in their last six league matches. Cameron Carter-Vickers’ return from injury might make a difference, but the Hoops have been leaky at the back recently.

Rangers have kept just one clean sheet in their last six matches in all competitions and have conceded three times in their previous two meetings with Celtic this season.

Both teams, however, have options in attack. Cyriel Dessers scored against Hibernian last weekend and has 17 goals to his name in all competitions while Abdallah Sima’s return from injury could give Rangers another attacking dimension on derby day.

Celtic are also strongest in attack with the Hoops scoring 10 goals in their last three games. They also scored seven goals in one game against Dundee at the end of February. Furuhashi will be a threat, as will Austrian winger Nicolas Kuhn who is now settling in after joining in January.

Rangers vs Celtic Tip 2: Both teams to score in first half - 3/1 at bet365

Cantwell to draw referee's attention

Old Firm derbies are known for their edge and this will certainly be the case this Sunday given the circumstances.

There were 10 yellow cards in the last meeting between the two Glasgow rivals in December with Rangers central defender Leon Balogun also sent off. This hints at the chaos that could unfold at Ibrox.

Todd Cantwell is likely to start for Rangers and the English attacking midfielder has been booked in four of the six matches he has played against Celtic.

Betting apps have priced Liam Scales (20/21) as the most likely to be shown a card during the Old Firm derby. Indeed the Republic of Ireland international could find himself in the firing line against an in-form Rangers attacking line.

Alistair Johnston (20/21), Greg Taylor (11/10) and Paulo Bernardo (11/10) also sit towards the top of the market, but Cantwell is the Rangers player with the narrowest odds to pick up a booking - and with good reason.

Rangers vs Celtic Tip 3: Todd Cantwell to be shown a card - 6/5 at bet365

How to get free bets on Rangers vs Celtic

Rangers vs Celtic is one of the biggest events in the Scottish football season and you get secure free bets for the game by signing up for gambling sites online.

Betfred is offering new customers a £50 bonus when signing up using the Betfred promo code WELCOME50 and betting £10 on any sport on a selection with odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you'll receive £40 in free bets to use on the sportsbook and a further £10 credit for Betfred's UK online casino, featuring the best slots.

Read all the terms and conditions of Betfred's welcome offer before signing up. If you do bet on Rangers vs Celtic or any other game this weekend, gamble responsibly.

Graham Ruthven for independent.co.uk
Graham Ruthven @grahamruthven

Graham Ruthven is a football writer and podcaster who has worked for the Guardian, New York Times, Eurosport, Optus Sport and many others. He boasts an extensive knowledge of football around the world and has been a betting tipster for a number of years.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.