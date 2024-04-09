Republic of Ireland vs England betting tips: Women's Euro 2025 qualifying odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

England win from behind – 7/1 at BoyleSports England Women are already on the ropes as they battle to qualify for Euro 2025 after a drab 1-1 home draw against Sweden last week piled the pressure on Tuesday’s showdown with Republic of Ireland (7.30pm, ITV1). England were tepid against the Swedes and could easily have lost the game at Wembley. That would have been a major blow to their aspirations of automatically qualifying out of a group also consisting of France and Ireland. Ireland suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Les Bleues last week and will head into this tie with a fair amount of confidence. They are underdogs in Group A3 but aren’t here to make up the numbers. Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan was player of the match against France after making a string of fine saves, while Anna Patten shone on her debut in defence. England are 1/4 favourites with to beat Ireland on Tuesday, with the hosts as big as 16/1. Granted, the Lionesses have the firepower to score plenty against any opposition but the team is still transitioning away from the unit that reached last summer’s World Cup final. Ireland can exploit this and will have their chances at the Aviva Stadium and could spring a surprise.

Expect goals at the Aviva Stadium England have a notoriously good defensive pedigree and conceded just four goals throughout the last World Cup. However, they are not as impenetrable as they once were. A disastrous Nations League campaign last autumn saw them fail to qualify for the Olympics (as Team GB) and they have conceded in all but two matches since the World Cup final. Ireland aren’t expected to win here but they will threaten. Katie McCabe can unlock any defence and Kyra Carusa has an eye for goal. The Irish will create chances. With England also looking to make amends for last week’s draw, backing BTTS is certainly worth consideration on . At odds of 29/20 with we're taking it with our first prediction for this contest. Ireland vs England Tip 1: Both teams to score - 29/20 BetVictor

England to be slow starters England were slow to get going against Sweden at Wembley but got the opening goal through Alessia Russo midway through the first half. That was a rare opportunity and Russo took advantage of a gap in the Sweden defence to convert Lauren James’ cross. If Sarina Wiegman lines up with the same XI again then it’s possible that England will get frustrated early on in Dublin. They were far too willing to reset, play across the back line and try to bore Sweden into submission. It didn’t work mainly because the Swedes didn’t take the bait. Ireland won’t either. They’ll take a point before kick off and so it’s for the likes of James, Lauren Hemp and Grace Clinton to find Russo free in the box. England could eventually wear the Republic down but could easily go into half time goalless. A HT/FT bet on Draw/England could be the way to go given the Lionesses' recent form at odds of 3/1 with . Ireland vs England Tip 2: Draw/England win HT/FT – 3/1 bet365

Watch out for an England comeback? There is also the very real possibility that England concede first in Dublin. Rather than betting on that eventuality, a smarter option is to back them to win from a losing position. The Republic of Ireland aren’t prolific in front of goal but they will get their chances. They burned an excellent opportunity to equalise against France and have the likes of McCabe to overlap and find space in the box. England don’t look as comfortable with Lotte Wubben-Moy alongside Alex Greenwood in central defence. Niamh Charles is also finding her feet at full-back as Wiegman experiments in that position. This England XI is susceptible to a sucker punch and they could feel it on Tuesday. Saying that, they also have the quality to wriggle out of a losing position. A bet of 7/1 with for England to win after going behind is therefore a viable option for those looking for wider odds. The Irish are massive 40/1 to win with after going at least a goal down – but that feels too far fetched. Ireland vs England Tip 3: England to win from behind - 7/1 BoyleSports

