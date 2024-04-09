Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Football

Republic of Ireland vs England betting tips: Women's Euro 2025 qualifying odds and free bets

England Women will look for their first win of Euro 2025 qualifying against Republic of Ireland on Tuesday
Last Updated: 9th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Republic of Ireland vs England betting tips: Women's Euro 2025 qualifying odds and free bets
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Republic of Ireland Women vs England Women betting tips

England Women are already on the ropes as they battle to qualify for Euro 2025 after a drab 1-1 home draw against Sweden last week piled the pressure on Tuesday’s showdown with Republic of Ireland (7.30pm, ITV1).

England were tepid against the Swedes and could easily have lost the game at Wembley. That would have been a major blow to their aspirations of automatically qualifying out of a group also consisting of France and Ireland.

Ireland suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Les Bleues last week and will head into this tie with a fair amount of confidence. They are underdogs in Group A3 but aren’t here to make up the numbers. 

Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan was player of the match against France after making a string of fine saves, while Anna Patten shone on her debut in defence.

England are 1/4 favourites with football betting sites to beat Ireland on Tuesday, with the hosts as big as 16/1.

Granted, the Lionesses have the firepower to score plenty against any opposition but the team is still transitioning away from the unit that reached last summer’s World Cup final.

Ireland can exploit this and will have their chances at the Aviva Stadium and could spring a surprise.

10bet Sports
Established 2003
Get a 50% Welcome Bonus up to £50
Promo Code: PLAY10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

Expect goals at the Aviva Stadium

England have a notoriously good defensive pedigree and conceded just four goals throughout the last World Cup. However, they are not as impenetrable as they once were.

A disastrous Nations League campaign last autumn saw them fail to qualify for the Olympics (as Team GB) and they have conceded in all but two matches since the World Cup final.

Ireland aren’t expected to win here but they will threaten. Katie McCabe can unlock any defence and Kyra Carusa has an eye for goal. The Irish will create chances.

With England also looking to make amends for last week’s draw, backing BTTS is certainly worth consideration on betting sites. At odds of 29/20 with BetVictor we're taking it with our first prediction for this contest.

Ireland vs England Tip 1: Both teams to score - 29/20 BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

England to be slow starters

England were slow to get going against Sweden at Wembley but got the opening goal through Alessia Russo midway through the first half. That was a rare opportunity and Russo took advantage of a gap in the Sweden defence to convert Lauren James’ cross.

If Sarina Wiegman lines up with the same XI again then it’s possible that England will get frustrated early on in Dublin.

They were far too willing to reset, play across the back line and try to bore Sweden into submission. It didn’t work mainly because the Swedes didn’t take the bait.

Ireland won’t either. They’ll take a point before kick off and so it’s for the likes of James, Lauren Hemp and Grace Clinton to find Russo free in the box.

England could eventually wear the Republic down but could easily go into half time goalless. A HT/FT bet on Draw/England could be the way to go given the Lionesses' recent form at odds of 3/1 with bet365.

Ireland vs England Tip 2: Draw/England win HT/FT – 3/1 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Watch out for an England comeback?

There is also the very real possibility that England concede first in Dublin. Rather than betting on that eventuality, a smarter option is to back them to win from a losing position.

The Republic of Ireland aren’t prolific in front of goal but they will get their chances. They burned an excellent opportunity to equalise against France and have the likes of McCabe to overlap and find space in the box.

England don’t look as comfortable with Lotte Wubben-Moy alongside Alex Greenwood in central defence. Niamh Charles is also finding her feet at full-back as Wiegman experiments in that position.

This England XI is susceptible to a sucker punch and they could feel it on Tuesday. Saying that, they also have the quality to wriggle out of a losing position.

A bet of 7/1 with BoyleSports for England to win after going behind is therefore a viable option for those looking for wider odds. 

The Irish are massive 40/1 to win with betting apps after going at least a goal down – but that feels too far fetched.

Ireland vs England Tip 3: England to win from behind - 7/1 BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

How to get free bets on football

You can secure free bets for wagering on Republic of Ireland vs England and more by signing up for gambling sites.

Parimatch are offering new customers £30 in free bets for creating an account online. All you need to do is sign up via our link, opt in on the promotion, deposit £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and then bet £10 on football on any selection with odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you'll receive £30 in free bets to use on football paid out in six instalments of £5. Users also gain access to Parimatch's online casino, featuring UK slots, table games and a live casino.

Before you sign up for Parimatch, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. With all bets, gamble responsibly.

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
Terms: 18+ New customers only. Opt in, and bet £10 on football markets (odds 2.00+). No cash out. Get 6x£5 football free bets at specified odds for set markets, which expire after 7 days. Offer valid from 12:00 UK Time on 25/08/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Simon Sinclair

Last Updated: 9th April 2024, 10:03 AM

Share:

You might also like

Leeds vs Sunderland betting tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Leeds vs Sunderland betting tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets
Real Madrid vs Manchester City betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Real Madrid vs Manchester City betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
Arsenal vs Bayern betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Arsenal vs Bayern betting tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets
Best Free Bet Clubs: Top Betting Sites with Free Bet Clubs
Betting
Best Free Bet Clubs: Top Betting Sites with Free Bet Clubs
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday
Sheffield United vs Chelsea betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Sheffield United vs Chelsea betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest tips: Betting preview with predictions, odds & free bets
Football
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest tips: Betting preview with predictions, odds & free bets
Saturday’s accumulator tips: Premier League predictions, 39/1 acca and odds
Football
Saturday’s accumulator tips: Premier League predictions, 39/1 acca and odds
Manchester United vs Liverpool betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Manchester United vs Liverpool betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Brighton vs Arsenal betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Betting
Brighton vs Arsenal betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
2024 Paris-Roubaix predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Cycling
2024 Paris-Roubaix predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Rangers vs Celtic tips: Scottish Premiership predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Rangers vs Celtic tips: Scottish Premiership predictions, betting odds and free bets
Manchester City treble odds: What are the odds on City winning the treble?
Football
Manchester City treble odds: What are the odds on City winning the treble?
Norwich vs Ipswich tips: Championship predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Norwich vs Ipswich tips: Championship predictions, betting odds and free bets
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Saturday’s Kempton and Kelso tips: ITV racing predictions, best odds and free bets
Horse Racing
Saturday’s Kempton and Kelso tips: ITV racing predictions, best odds and free bets
European Champions Cup last 16 predictions and tips including Northampton vs Munster
Rugby
European Champions Cup last 16 predictions and tips including Northampton vs Munster
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Japanese Grand Prix predictions: F1 tips, best odds & free bets
Formula 1
Japanese Grand Prix predictions: F1 tips, best odds & free bets
2024 County Championship predictions: Betting preview with cricket odds and free bets
Cricket
2024 County Championship predictions: Betting preview with cricket odds and free bets
Chelsea vs Manchester United betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds & free bets
Football
Chelsea vs Manchester United betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds & free bets
Grand National tips: Ante-Post predictions, best odds and Grand National free bets
Grand National
Grand National tips: Ante-Post predictions, best odds and Grand National free bets
Liverpool vs Sheffield United betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Liverpool vs Sheffield United betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Premier League Darts Night 10 tips, predictions, odds and free bets
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 10 tips, predictions, odds and free bets
Liverpool treble odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the treble?
Football
Liverpool treble odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the treble?
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Texas Open predictions: Golf betting tips, PGA Tour odds and free bets
Golf
Texas Open predictions: Golf betting tips, PGA Tour odds and free bets
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.