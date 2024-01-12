Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Wolverhampton with three selections now online.

17:00 Wolverhampton – Written Broadcast – 1pt @ 33/1

Written Broadcast needs good fortune at the best of times, being a lowly-rated hold up performer, and we have to factor in that he doesn’t appear to be in great form based on his last two runs. However, he didn’t get a clear shot on either occasion when racing towards the inner of the track.

His start previous to that, when making ground on the outer of the field, yielded a good second from a 3lb higher mark than today and a similar level of performance would put him into contention. Whatever happens, 28/1 or bigger is huge and I can’t let him go unbacked at that price.

18:30 Wolverhampton – Moe’s Legacy – 1pt @ 22/1

Moe’s Legacy returns to make her All-Weather debut following a few months off the track and if she’s arriving in good order, she could outrun her odds. It’s tough to know how she’ll handle the surface but her dam was a four-time winner at this track for the yard, albeit on the old surface.

She has got plenty of natural speed, so should be suited to the layout of the track, and is now 6lbs lower than her opening handicap mark. There were hints of promise on her penultimate start at Chepstow, when not getting any sort of run, and I’m sure there’s a race or two in her.

19:00 Wolverhampton – Sarah’s Verse – 1pt @ 20/1

Sarah’s Verse has had a short break since her run at Lingfield in late November but won when freshened up on a couple of occasions before. It’s 15 attempts since her last win but that did come from a 5lb higher mark and there’s no doubt that she’s rated to do something meaningful.

That last outing at Lingfield wasn’t great but she ran a more promising race the time before, beaten little more than a length into fourth over 5f here. The extra furlong will do no harm, she has won at this C&D before and if they go quick enough up top, she should be finishing well.