We probably don’t need to tell you that Amazon Prime Day 2022 is now officially here, as the 48-hour sale has already garnered serious attention thanks to its huge price slashings on laptops, home appliances, gaming gadgets and more.

But, while our attention is drawn to those big-ticket items – coffee machines, mattresses and robot vacuum cleaners, to name but a few – it’s easy to forget about the smaller savings.

So, calling all TV lovers, this one’s for you, as the highly sought-after Amazon fire stick has a huge saving of 55 per cent – or £22 for anyone who likes to work with chunks of change.

And there are great deals to be had on TVs too, including all the best brands such as Samsung, Sony and LG, so you can get a whole new set-up for less in one fell swoop this Amazon Prime Day.

Sound interesting? Keep reading below for everything we know about how to save on streaming. And be sure to take a look at what other Amazon devices have had a good ol’ Prime Day price cut too.

Amazon fire TV stick: Was £39.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

Up your post-work rest and relaxation game with the help of Amazon’s TV-streaming stick – now reduced by 55 per cent. Currently priced at under £20, the stick brings HD content to any television or monitor via its HDMI port. Streaming apps include BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ and loads more, meaning you can kiss boredom goodbye.

This particular model of Fire TV Stick arrived in 2019, comes with a remote that features Alexa for voice control, and streams content in HD resolution (not 4K). There’s also support for Dolby Atmos audio (if your sound system can also handle it), and the power and volume buttons can be configured to control your TV or sound bar, as well as the stick itself.

If you’re after an even cheaper fire stick, Amazon’s most affordable option – the fire TV stick lite with Alexa voice remote lite (no TV controls) is now just £12.99 (Amazon.co.uk). Just be mindful that it doesn’t support 4K, Dolby Vision or many of the other higher tech capabilities this model does.

