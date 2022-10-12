Jump to content

Save 25% on Lego’s bouquet of flowers during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Wake up and smell the (plastic) roses

Jasper Pickering
Wednesday 12 October 2022 10:08
<p>The bouquet is designed to be a calming build with eco-friendly pieces</p>

(iStock/The Independent)

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is now well into its second day, with plenty of deals still ready to shop until 11.59pm on 12 October. So far, the retail giant has not disappointed, and we’ve seen stellar discounts over a whole range of products, from air fryers to noise-cancelling headphones.

There are plenty of other deals across home and kitchen appliances, Apple devices, laptops, Amazon devices, as well as other tech products too.

We’ve also spotted a deal from purveyor of bricks Lego, with one of our favourite adult-friendly builds. The botanical range would make an ideal gift for anyone who loves flowers, or even someone who struggles to keep real ones alive. We can assure you, these won’t wilt anytime soon.

Lego botanical collection flower bouquet: Was £54.99, now £40.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to save on Lego sets. Earning a place in our round-up of the best builds for adults, the Danish brick brand’s flower bouquet is designed to encourage creativity and ease stress – and our tester was “totally hooked”.

Inspired by real flowers, including roses, poppies and daises, the whole set is made from a plant-based plastic produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane for more eco-friendly play, and with just 756 pieces, the set won’t take long to build. Our tester wrote: “The shapes and colours of the petals are beautifully realistic and look great arranged in a vase or jar at home – we had several compliments from visitors on ours.” Now, you can save 25 per cent on the blooms during Amazon’s Early Access Sale.

Read more on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more

