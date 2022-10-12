Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is now well into its second day, with plenty of deals still ready to shop until 11.59pm on 12 October. So far, the retail giant has not disappointed, and we’ve seen stellar discounts over a whole range of products, from air fryers to noise-cancelling headphones.

There are plenty of other deals across home and kitchen appliances, Apple devices, laptops, Amazon devices, as well as other tech products too.

We’ve also spotted a deal from purveyor of bricks Lego, with one of our favourite adult-friendly builds. The botanical range would make an ideal gift for anyone who loves flowers, or even someone who struggles to keep real ones alive. We can assure you, these won’t wilt anytime soon.

Lego botanical collection flower bouquet: Was £54.99, now £40.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to save on Lego sets. Earning a place in our round-up of the best builds for adults, the Danish brick brand’s flower bouquet is designed to encourage creativity and ease stress – and our tester was “totally hooked”.

Inspired by real flowers, including roses, poppies and daises, the whole set is made from a plant-based plastic produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane for more eco-friendly play, and with just 756 pieces, the set won’t take long to build. Our tester wrote: “The shapes and colours of the petals are beautifully realistic and look great arranged in a vase or jar at home – we had several compliments from visitors on ours.” Now, you can save 25 per cent on the blooms during Amazon’s Early Access Sale.

