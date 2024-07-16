My favourite Olaplex shampoo has been reduced in Prime Day sale

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Stocking up on new skincare and haircare buys can be expensive, whether you’re refreshing empty bottles or trying fresh finds. Naturally, some brands are pricier than others, and this often applies to cult classics including popular haircare brand, Olaplex. It’s known for serving up products that strengthen and repair strands thanks to its signature patented bond builder and it’s become my go-to for managing my thick, wavy locks.

The issue with its impressive products is that they don’t come cheap, which is why I’m always on the lookout for a deal on its haircare, most importantly my favourite shampoo: Olaplex no.4 shampoo. And I’ve just spotted that it has been reduced in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Follow live: The latest shopping tips and best deals this Amazon Prime Day

When I reviewed the shampoo, I was so impressed with the results that I awarded it eight out of 10. If you too want to stock up, keep reading everything there is to know about the much-loved product.

Olaplex no.4 shampoo: Was £28, now £21.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you love Olaplex’s shampoo as much as I do, you’re going to want to stock up now – the product is currently 20 per cent off.

If you’re yet to try it, your hair is in for a treat – when I reviewed the product, I found that it made my locks “easier to style”, but also noticed that my hair held its “curl on the days we didn’t blow-dry and straighten”.

It has a “thick consistency, you only need a very small amount of Olaplex’s shampoo because a little goes a long way”. Case in point: one bottle lasted me four months, which is particularly impressive considering I have long, thick hair.

In terms of results, after two months of use, I noticed that my locks were “much more manageable” and breakages reduced. If you’re on the fence, give it a try while it’s reduced. I’m sure you’ll love it.

For more beauty bargains, read our full Prime Day round-up