Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and it’s a thrifter’s favourite time of year.

There is a stellar line-up of offers on everything from gaming consoles, Nintendo Switch and tech to TVs, home appliances and even alcohol. But that’s not the full extent of our coverage for the two-day shopping bonanza.

In fact, quite the opposite – our live blog has all the very latest insights into the best deals currently available. And we’re also here keeping you up to date on the top discounts on toys and fashion, as well as any savings on big-name brands, such as Apple, Fitbit and Amazon’s own-brand gadgets.

But if you’re looking to supercharge your at-home workout routine, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve just spotted a whopping deal on a folding treadmill from Bluefin Fitness.

Boasting a range of features, if you’ve been contemplating adding this to your home gym setup, now’s the time to do it. Read on for everything there is to know about this nifty running machine and how you can save 20 per cent right now.

Read more:

For all the latest best buys and product reviews, sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter for updates delivered straight to your inbox. To find out more click here.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Bluefin Fitness kick 2.0 folding treadmill: Was £479, now £376.02, Amazon.co.uk

Bluefin Fitness kick 2.0 folding treadmill: Was £479, now £376.02, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Looking for a new treadmill to up the ante of your at-home workouts? This running machine might just be the one for you. Boasting a cushioned running belt, designed to make sure you land gently so as to protect your joints, it’s also fitted with a powerful motor for serious, hardcore training sessions.

One of the biggest benefits is that you can connect the running machine to your phone or tablet via the Kinomap app, so you track your workouts. And the two integrated Bluetooth speakers mean you can blare out your favourite songs while you exercise. Plus, if you’ve not got the space to have it down all the time, it neatly folds away. Win, win.

While we’re yet to review this model ourselves, it has a four-star rating on Amazon, with one person praising it for being a “first-class running machine”, noting that the “motor is really quiet” – ideal if you’re concerned about noise.

With a whopping 20 per cent off in the Prime Day sale, now’s the time to add this piece of kit to your at-home gym. We don’t think you’ll regret it.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on treadmills and other fitness offers, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – There are huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips right now

Best Prime Day tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone, tablet, laptop or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: there are big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day laptop deals– Find big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals– Discover big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.