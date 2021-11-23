The countdown to Black Friday is officially on, with bargain hunters gearing up to find the best deals on Friday 26 November. What began in the USA as a one-day post-Thanksgiving shopping event has become a global phenomenon that lasts for weeks.

The mammoth shopping period throws up savings on everything from technology and homeware to beauty products. And beauty fans will be keeping a particular eye on coveted tools that have a high price point.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

The Dyson airwrap has been around since October 2018, when it was released just before Black Friday after six years of development. And fans have been singing its praises ever since.

Designed to not use extreme heat on the hair, the airwrap is capable of reaching 150C but checks the temperature 40 times a second to stop unnecessary damage during use. The device also comes with multiple attachments, allowing you to curl, straighten and add volume to your hair with just one tool.

In our comparison review against the veteran ghd curling wand, the Dyson came out on top. The reviewer said it was down to “ease of use and the number of styling options”.

Read more:

The price tag on the airwrap, however, is undeniably hefty – it is usually £449 on the Dyson website, and with discounts few and far between, Black Friday is the day to shop the high-end tool.

Excitingly, Dyson has already revealed its Black Friday offers, but we’re also keeping our eyes peeled for discounts from third-party retailers including John Lewis and Currys. Read on for everything you need to know about Black Friday Dyson airwrap deals.

Will there be Dyson airwrap deals on Black Friday 2021?

Dyson has already unveiled its Black Friday offers, with savings of up to £100 on its appliances. This includes its coveted vacuums, as well as promotions on the supersonic hair dryer and the Dyson airwrap.

Its discounts will generally be matched by third-party stockists, which include Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Currys, Argos and more.

Dyson hasn’t cut the price of the Dyson airwrap in its Black Friday sale, but it is offering an attractive bundle. For the same price as the original airwrap, you can snap up the special edition gift set (£449, Dyson.co.uk), which includes three extra accessories for the same price; a detangling comb, paddle brush and a travel pouch. This means you’re getting 12 accessories for the price of nine.

Unfortunately, due to its popularity, the special edition set is currently sold out. We’ve reached out to Dyson to confirm whether it will return for Black Friday itself, but considering it’s a dedicated Black Friday deal, we’d be hugely surprised if it didn’t. You can also sign up via email to be notified when it becomes available.

We have yet to spot any airwrap discounts from other retailers, but will keep you posted as soon as they drop.

In 2020, the Dyson airwrap was discounted at a handful of retailers – although not as widely as some other Dyson products like cordless and corded vaccum cleaners.

When will Dyson airwrap Black Friday deals start?

Dyson has already launched its Black Friday offers, but unfortunately its airwrap gift set is currently unavailable. We’re expecting it to return on Black Friday itself, if not before.

Other retailers, including Amazon, Very, Argos and Currys have already started discounting other Dyson appliances, mostly the cordless vacuums, so it’s only a matter of time before we hopefully see some airwrap discounts.

How much will the Dyson airwrap cost on Black Friday?

On Dyson’s own site, the airwrap (£449, Dyson.co.uk) is the same price as usual but comes with extra accessories... or at least it will do it if it comes back into stock.

As for third-party retailers, we don’t know exact price points yet, but looking at similar deals from Black Friday 2020, the Dyson airwrap was available for as little as £372 at the now defunct Tecobuy. That represents the lowest price we’ve seen since the product’s launch.

Prices could potentially be lower this year, as the product gets another year older, but there has been no updated version released to replace it, so there is still high demand for the original.

Although Dyson launched new attachments in 2020, including 20mm barrels (£30, Dyson.co.uk) and a small round volumising brush (£30, Dyson.co.uk), the basic tool remains the same.

Who has the best Dyson airwrap Black Friday deals?

Previously the best-reported deal was at Tecobuy for £372, a retailer which has since ceased trading in the UK.

In the USA, ahead of Black Friday, Nordstrom Rack has already put the Dyson airwrap on sale for $70 (£50) less than the usual retail price, so that might give an indication of the discount retailers will be looking at.

Make sure you bookmark this page as we will be updating it with deals as we find them. You can also follow along with all of our Black Friday content in our guide to the sales.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on haircare and other beauty offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.