Next has a reputation for throwing impressive sales, hosting four seasonal events each year where it offers up to 70 per cent off categories including womenswear, menswear, children’s, baby, home and furniture. And now its 2021 event has officially started.

As one of the most anticipated sales of them all, Next traditionally sees thousands of eager shoppers swarm to bricks-and-mortar stores to line up ahead of the doors opening at 5am.

But this year the sale looked a little different. Even the most eager of shoppers were able to enjoy a lie in because, due to the way this year’s bank holidays fell, the retailer did not open its stores on Boxing Day. Instead, the sale launched on 24 December online, with stores opening to host the sale from 27 December.

Whether you want to add some warm weather essentials to your wardrobe, treat your kids to some new pyjamas or redecorate your home with stylish new furniture, the event is the perfect chance to snap up a bargain. And the good news is that many of the best deals are still available online.

Read more:

What’s included in the Next Boxing Day sale 2021

Next is a go-to destination for everything from clothing to homeware, and it stocks a stellar line-up of brands including The North Face, Mango and more. It’s currently offering up to 50 per cent off selected items, and we couldn’t be more excited.

In terms of its homeware, there are huge savings to be had on soft furnishings, including curtains, bedding and more. We’ve got our eyes on the red chunky cable knit throw, reduced from £55 to just £24, which is perfect for hibernating with for the rest of the winter.

Meanwhile, its baby range is equally as impressive, with whopping discounts to be had on baby grows, footwear and sleep bags.

Next also has a great collection of celebrity collaboration lines, including with Emma Willis, with offers on its basics, as well as occasionwear.

As for its menswear, you can secure a discount on labels such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Nike. Owing to the sale’s huge popularity, we’d recommend moving quickly if you want to bag the best of what’s left.

When did the Next Boxing Day sale start?

With Next stores closed on Boxing Day, shoppers had been left wondering what it would mean for the retail giant’s mammoth sale.

But the retailer kickstarted things online on Christmas Eve, while the sale began in-store on Monday 27 December, with the majority of stores opening at 6am. Head to the Next website to find your nearest store and check specific opening times if you want to shop in store.

Why wasn’t Next open on Boxing Day 2021?

Traditionally, Next opens the doors of all its physical stores bright and early on Boxing Day to kickstart its sale, but this year it made a big change.

With Christmas falling on a weekend, Next confirmed it will close all its stores in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day for the first time in years.

This is because Boxing Day fell on a Sunday, which means that any stores that did open were subject to shorter trading hours and could be open for no longer than six consecutive hours between 10am and 6pm.

Next wasn’t alone in its decision. Several other high street stores were closed on Boxing Day too, including Aldi, Sainsbury’s, M&S and Home Bargains.

Voucher codes

For more discounts on fashion and home appliances, try the links below:

Read more on Boxing Day 2021

The best Boxing Day deals to shop now – our hand-picked selection of the very best offers across tech, beauty, fashion and more

Amazon Boxing Day sale 2021 – the price cuts to know on Nintendo Switch, Echo dot speakers, TVs and more

Best Boxing Day mattress deals – rest easy with discounts from the likes of Emma, Simba and Otty

Best tech deals Boxing Day 2021 – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deals here

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.