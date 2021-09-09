The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best sales today – live: iPhone offers and how to get the best deals with a Tesco Clubcard
Whether it’s a cheap SIM-only deal or a last-minute spa day, we’ve got you covered
The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from Ergoflex’s affordable mattress to the Body Shop advent calendar, or bringing you the very best deals on VPNs, tablets, mattresses and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating the virtual shelves.
With retailers launching new sales and products by the minute, the world of online shopping can feel a little daunting. So, our liveblog is here Monday to Friday to help you find the product you want at the best possible price.
Whether you’re looking for a new broadband package, a whopping iPad deal or simply want to discover a handy voucher code, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling for today’s bargains – you can thank us later.
What’s included in Coop’s £5 freezer deal?
Supermarket chain Coop often offers big discounts and deals, including its recent £5 pizza deal we’ve raved about. And now, we’re bringing you something new because it's just launched its £5 freezer fillers deal to make sure you always have something on hand when your cupboards are empty.
You’ll get potato wedges (£1, Coop.co.uk), Goodfella’s thin crust pizza (£4.20, Coop.co.uk), Coop garlic baguettes (£1, Coop.co.uk), Birds Eye chicken nuggets (£2.20, Coop.co.uk) and Cadbury dairy milk ice cream (£2.75, Coop.co.uk) all for just £5. This means you’re making a whopping saving of £6.15.
How to get the best deals at Tesco with a Clubcard
Tesco has recently made some changes with how it discounts items – it now only offers deals to those who have a Clubcard. When walking around the store, or browsing online, you’ll notice that products will have the normal price alongside a “Clubcard price” that is considerably cheaper.
By using your card you’ll also collect points, which can be redeemed against going out for dinner, your next food shop or even a holiday.
These are the best deals currently available for Tesco Clubcard holders.
Veuve Clicquot brut: Was £43, now £38, Tesco.com
Synonymous with luxury, it has a world-famous flavour of lemon, orange peel and green apples that are the perfect companion to canapes. Stock up your stash while it’s on offer. For more great champagne deals, read our guide to the best.
Oral-B cross action replacement electric toothbrush heads: Was £36, now £17.50, Tesco.com
While not the most exciting purchase, it’s certainly a beneficial one to make use of. There is more than 50 per cent off these toothbrush heads, and Oral-B toothbrushes performed well when we reviewed them, so you can trust that they will do a stellar job of cleaning your gnashers.
Need a new iPhone? Snap up this deal now
Apple iPhone 12: Was £799, now £679, Amazon.co.uk
This iPhone 12 comes with 64GB of memory and is also up for grabs at an impressive price today, with a saving of £120. It comes in an array of colours, including black, blue, red and white, all of which are included in the offer. In our iPhone buying guide, our tester described the iPhone 12 as “the all-rounder”. “Of all the new releases, the iPhone 12 is designed to have the broadest appeal,” they said. “It is a comprehensive package, complete with upgraded specs.”
We rate this mattress and it has £295 off now
Ergoflex 5G mattress: Was £739, now £444, Ergoflex.co.uk
“While it takes a little time to adapt to a mattress this firm if you’re not used to it, the Ergoflex 5G mattress really does allow for a deep, comfortable, undisturbed night’s sleep,” noted our writer in her in-depth review. It’s also “great if you sleep with a fidgety partner – we weren’t woken up by any movements our fellow tester made during the night, and vice versa”.
If you want to find out more about the mattress before you invest, read the full review now:
There’s £295 off the Ergoflex 5G mattress in the brand’s sale right now
We reviewed the Ergoflex 5G mattress that’s on sale right now to see if it really is suitable for every type of sleeper
The Cath Kidston pieces you need from the sale
Cath Kidston petal water bottle: Was £19, now £8, Cathkidston.com
Stay hydrated and save the planet with this reusable water bottle. It keeps your drinks cool and warm, which is ideal for weather like today when all you need is an ice cold beverage. Best of all, we love the fun, floral print.
Cath Kidston cherries classic cosmetic case: Was £16, now £9, Cathkidston.com
Looking for a place to hold all your make-up and skincare, you need this cosmetic case. It has a slimline design, but the best thing of all, it’s wipe clean so you won’t need to worry if it gets anything spilt on it.
The best broadband deals for you, from Virgin Media to BT
There’s no denying that finding a cheap broadband package is hard work! Plus, deciding which provider to go for is equally as difficult. Luckily for you, we’ve put together a broadband buying guide, which is there to help you choose the best package for you.
But, if it’s simply getting a good price, then our best broadband deals comparison tool is where you need to look. There you’ll find a deal on Virgin Media, which is £38 a month for an 18-month contract and offers unlimited usage and 54Mb download speed. If you’re looking to pay even less, turn to BT, which has slashed the price of its contract to just £25.99 (was £35.99). It includes unlimited usage and a 36Mb download speed.
Cheapest AirPods Pro we’ve seen this month
Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £175, Amazon.co.uk
There’s currently a whopping 35 per cent off Apple’s next-gen headphones. Unsure whether you need them in your life? Just wait until you read the glowing praise they received.
They have a “heightened level of finesse”, noted our writer in our in-depth review of the AirPods pro. As high-end earphones go, these are “difficult to find much fault in”, they said. As for the audio quality, they have a “lovely, warm sound to them, beautifully balanced across the register” and the “adaptive EQ automatically tunes low and mid frequencies to the shape of your ear, which kicks in the longer you listen”.
For more deals on AirPods, read our guide below:
Listen up to these deals on Apple AirPods and AirPods pro
Looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds? These are the cheapest prices and deals on Apple AirPods and AirPods pro at Amazon, John Lewis and more
Take a trip to Bournemouth with this hotel deal
Virgin Experience Days one night coastal break for two at Bournemouth West Cliff Hotel: £119, Virginexperiencedays.co.uk
If you’re looking to make a staycay to Bournemouth, Virgin Experience Days has come to the rescue with this package. You can make full use of the hotel’s spa facilities before taking a trip into town for a dinner on the seafront. What’s more, in the morning, you’ll be served up a cooked or continental breakfast.
