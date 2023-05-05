Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re all on the lookout for a bargain but, when it comes to big-ticket items – such as beds, wardrobes, TVs and tables – a decent discount can make a huge difference.

Unlike saving a few pounds on a face cream or 10 per cent on a new pair of trainers, furniture sales can see a difference of hundreds of pounds. So, it’s safe to say it pays to be savvy.

Armchairs, beds and even a pizza oven are all included, so, if your home’s in need of a spring refresh, now may be the best time to buy.

Rounding up the best offers of the moment from Sofa.com, H&M Home, Habitat and more, below is our edit of the brands where you can shop and save right now.

Keep scrolling to see our favourite finds for indoor and outdoor spaces.

(Sofa.com)

With both a clearance and an offers section, there’s a whole host of bargain buys to be found on Sofa.com. From 50 per cent off the three-seater Jack sofa (was £1,199, now £599, Sofa.com) to 40 per cent off the Ariel swivel armchair (was £795, now £477, Sofa.com), if you’re after a chair for your home, chances are you’ll find it here.

John Lewis stocks almost everything, from armchairs to cookware, so it’s unsurprising its sale section is a bit of a treasure trove. Right now, there’s up to 20 per cent off barbecues, sofas and garden furniture, and a couple of bits caught our eye. First up, there’s the bright blue Arlo medium two seater sofa (was £749, now £519, Johnlewis.com), which looks to be perfect for sprucing up any space. But a 20 per cent saving on the Ooni Frya 12 portable pizza oven (£239.20, Johnlewis.com) is probably our favourite find, and a fabulous addition as the warmer weather rolls in.

Spanning a wide range of offers, including 50 per cent off bedding, 30 per cent off bar stools and 20 per cent off outdoor furniture, the Dunelm sale has something for everyone. When it comes to bedroom furniture, the brand certainly excels. Right now, you can grab the Lynton four-poster bed from £184.50, and the Fulton four-drawer chest for £219, both saving 50 per cent.

(Habitat)

One of our favourite homeware stores for fun, funky furniture, Habitat’s sale isn’t one to miss but it’s only running until 9 May. To access the sale, you’ll need to use discount code “GARDEN20” at the checkout, which will reduce a huge range of garden furniture by 20 per cent. Bright and bold in colour, we love the green four-seater dining table and bench set (was £650, now £520, Habitat.co.uk), and the Kora two-seater egg bench (was £395, now £316, Habitat.co.uk).

Already a go-to for affordable homeware, H&M Home stocks some very stylish finds. While there isn’t a huge amount in the sale just yet, there are a handful of children’s chairs, including a bright blue cloud one that’s reduced by 40 per cent (was £39.99, now £24, H&M.com) – just adorable.

As the name suggests, Bensons is a go-to for all things bedroom furniture. Ending on 9 May, the sale sees price cuts on a whole host of beds, mattresses and more, and a couple of things have caught our eye. The Orianna upholstered ottoman bed frame has had a price cut of £200 (was £899.99, now £699.99, Bensonsforbeds.co.uk), and the Bergen two-door sliding wardrobe is now buy one get one half price. So, if you’re looking to refesh your whole house, this could be a great place to look.

