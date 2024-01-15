Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dyson revolutionised the hair world in 2018 when it launched its coveted airwrap. Thanks to its ability to style and dry locks simultaneously, the tool rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs.

But, for many, £479.99 is a hefty price to pay for a bouncy blowout – which is why myriad other beauty brands have launched their own take on the tool, including Shark’s more affordable flexstyle.

One of the most TikTok-famous alternatives is Revlon’s one-step dryer, which has garnered millions of views on the app – and it’s one of our favourite ways to achieve a salon-worthy blow dry at home, having earned a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes.

Now, thanks to Amazon, it’s been reduced to less than £40, making the cost-cutting hair tool even more affordable. If you need more convincing, here’s our honest review of Revlon’s one-step dryer and volumiser.

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £62.99, now £38.24, Amazon.co.uk

As avid blow dryers who rarely let their frizz-prone locks dry naturally, our haircare regime has been slimmed down by Revlon’s voluminiser. Our first impression was how clunky and large the hot brush is; a world away from Dyson’s sleek barrel design. The chunky black device is pretty weighty and quite noisy when in use – but these turned out to be our only gripes.

The round bristle brush design is easy to get to grips with and we found it delivered the best results when working on our hair in small sections (and, of course, after heat protection spray). The styler’s success lies in how simple it is to use.

Take each section and slowly brush your hair from root to tip to dry and straighten your locks. To create subtle waves and more volume, slightly twist your wrist as you go down. We found that our favourite way to style was to slightly angle the brush towards the face for a framing curve that still looked natural.

There are two heat settings and a cool-shot option, which is handy to cool both us and the machine down toward the end as the tool does get very hot. As well as saving time, it also makes the styling process and drying a lot easier.

Giving us a quick volume boost without the accompanying frizz, Revlon’s styler delivers just the right amount of oomph – and now the hair tool has been reduced by nearly 40 per cent, so there’s no better time to purchase.

