Olaplex is the brand to know if you’re looking for high-performing at-home hair treatments. It’s backed by science – in particular a patented bond builder that works by attaching itself to the broken bonds in your hair.

It’s this technology that makes hair stronger, healthier and more resilient because the product works by infusing strands and repairing split ends.

If you’re wondering where to start, the brand’s bestselling product, the no.3 hair perfector, has been praised by our writers for its ability to transform dry, brittle strands into “softer and healthier looking” locks, with “less breakage and shower fallout”.

With such rave reviews, if your hair could do with a bit of TLC, this at-home treatment is certainly worth giving a try. The thing with Olaplex though, is that its products don’t come cheap, so when we see them discounted, we’re of course going to shout about it.

The no.3 perfector is nearly 40 per cent off right now, thanks to Amazon. So, if you want to treat your lacklustre locks to IndyBest’s favourite at-home treatment, read on for everything there is to know.

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £17.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When we tried Olaplex’s range, of course, the no.3 hair perfector impressed our tester. “It’s been designed to be used once a week, but can be used twice if your hair is extremely damaged”, although they “found using it weekly did the job”.

This weekly treatment repairs bonds from the inside out, and it “worked wonders” on split ends and made our tester’s hair “visibly more shiny”. They were so impressed that they even claimed that it “produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments” that they’d used in the past.

In another review, when our tester compared Olaplex to K18’s leave-in treatment, it was noted that no.3 is a “modern-day cult classic hair care product” that is “hard to live up to, let alone beat”. Strands started to “feel softer and look healthier the more we used it”.

At less than £20 for this holy grail product, now’s the time to snap it up. Should you know you’re going to use this regularly, opt for the subscribe and save option, which takes the price down even further to just £15.75.



