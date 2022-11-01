Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Aldi’s £5.99 perfumes are dupes for these designer scents

Thierry Mugler and YSL have been replicated in Lacura’s guardian or dark blossom scents

Eva Waite-Taylor
Tuesday 01 November 2022 11:54
<p>Spritz and save on these top-smelling scents, thanks to the budget-friendly supermarket </p>

Spritz and save on these top-smelling scents, thanks to the budget-friendly supermarket

(Getty/The Independent)

When it comes to beauty, you needn’t spend a fortune to get the best products – whether it’s mascara, foundation, moisturiser or indeed perfume, there are plenty of affordable alternatives out there.

And, if there’s one retailer that offers pocket-friendly prices, it’s Aldi. Its Jo Malone, The White Company and Olaplex dupes, for example, have all been hugely popular.

The budget-friendly supermarket has now brought back its popular eau de parfums to its Lacura collection, which have all been created to smell just like your favourite designer alternatives – but cost less than £6 each.

With a dupe for Thierry Mugler’s angel and YSL’s black opium, Aldi has once again treated us to the goods.

Want to get your hands on them before they sell out? Keep scrolling to shop the perfume dupes that are available now.

Read more:

Lacura guardian EDP: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

First up is Lacura’s hugely popular dupe of Thierry Mugler’s angel eau de parfum, which costs £116 for a 100ml bottle – 94 per cent more expensive than Aldi’s scent. According to the retailer, the guardian EDP has notes of vanilla, amber, caramel and tonka, which work together with the sharp aromas of red berries, orchid and jasmine to produce a punchy fragrance. If you love the designer perfume, you’ll love this.

Buy now

Lacura dark blossom EDP: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re a fan of YSL’s black opium scent, Aldi’s come to the rescue by relaunching its dark blossom EDP. It says that the classic fragrance has top notes of pink pepper and orange blossom, which are undercut by sweet jasmine and coffee aromas. When compared to black opium, this is a whopping £102 cheaper, so you really can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on make-up and more beauty buys, try the links below:

Looking for more dupes? Read our piece on Aldi’s candle and reed diffuser range, inspired by The White Company

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in