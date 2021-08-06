Beer lovers, listen up. International Beer Day is an annual occasion, held on 6 August, for celebrating your favourite brews. And what better way to do so than by raising a glass?

It was first started in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California, with the purpose of celebrating the craft of brewing, and has since expanded into a worldwide event.

Beer drinkers are encouraged to support breweries, bartenders, and of course, try out a varied selection of beers from around the world.

Thankfully for 2021, pubs and breweries are back open, so you can toast to the occasion in person with fellow hop heads.

Whether you’re well versed in the many different types or are looking to expand your horizons, we’ve got you covered for the best beers you can drink, gifts for beer lovers and subscription boxes to try.

Read more:

Best beer dispensers

While you’ve undoubtedly returned to the pub by now, you can still bring the experience to your home with a beer dispenser that will deliver pints on tap.

Choose a simple plastic tap and tower dispenser for quick beer access, or go the whole hog and install a system to carbonate and chill your usual. In our guide to the best, our favourite was the PerfectDraft Hoegaarden starter kit (£249, Beerhawk.co.uk) which is so popular it’s sold out, but you can leave your details to be notified when it’s back in stock.

A close contender was the Krups the sub draught beer tap (£99, Beerwulf.com) that was rated the best compact beer dispenser.

(Beerwulf)

Our reviewer said: “Load a beer ‘torp’ (holding just under four pints) into the sub, feed a rubber tube through to the tap and your perfect pint is almost ready to be poured. Speed the process up by keeping subs in the fridge first and the machine will take them colder, to 2C. Really stylish and compact, it’ll take up the same space as a four-slot toaster. The drinks pour well, with a bit of practice on glass-tilting required to get the right size of head on a pint.”

Best beer brewed by women

The landscape of the brewing industry is changing – it’s now bursting with women head brewers, brewery managers, beer sommeliers, bottle shop owners, bar owners and bloggers.

From butterscotch ales to citrus-sharp sours, milkshake stouts to mouth-watering IPAs, women are brewing some of the best craft beers and real ales available today.

In our round-up of the best beer brewed by women, the Stroud Brewery big cat stout pack of 24 (£27, Beerhunter.co.uk) took the top spot.

(Stroud Brewery)

“An outlier in a craft beer scene currently dominated by sticky-sweet, wine-strength milk stouts, this is a proper dark beer, and we loved it,” praised our writer.

She added: “It’s everything you look for in a classic stout, which has become puzzlingly hard to track down. Cracking with a cheese board.”

Best Irish beers

In recent years there has been an explosion of choice in Northern Ireland and the Republic, as wave upon wave of exciting, boundary-pushing breweries have opened their doors. You can get a taste without the airfare via ordering online, as we discovered in our round-up of the best Irish beers.

We loved Galway Bay’s althea (£2.89, Honestbrew.co.uk), which our reviewer found to be a “smooth and fresh-tasting brew, loaded with grapefruit and orange flavours, with both a juicy sweetness and pithy bitterness in evidence”.

(Galway Bay Brewery)

“If you’re after a few cans to chug for an evening session then this American pale ale from the outstanding Galway Bay Brewery will serve you well,” they said.

Best beer subscription boxes

While discerning drinkers can of course get their fix at shops, supermarkets and the pub, we don’t think these outlets can beat the reach of specialists who make it their business to search high and low for new and exciting beverages.

As such, allow us to introduce you to the myriad of subscription boxes offering regular drop-offs to your door; and with them the chance to discover fantastic products that are often from small, independent or far-flung producers that you may not have otherwise come across.

We love the BeerBods beer club (from £10 per month, Beerbods.co.uk), which offers members’ beer tastings in the BeerBods online community. When you join, you open one beer per week on a Thursday evening, after receiving the story of the week’s pick in an email, then tune into their social channels for a live tasting.

(BeerBods)

The first box contains four beers for the month ahead as well as an exclusive branded glass, all for £10.

Best beer gifts

If you know a beer lover whose birthday is coming up, there’s no shortage of ideas, from a home-brew garden kit to a book on how to cook with booze, in our guide to the best beer gifts.

One of our favourites is The Gluttonous Gardener beer garden (£30, Glut.co.uk). If the beer lover in your life is also a dab hand in the garden, a homebrewer, or both, this “grow your own beer” kit is a great way for them to indulge in their interests from the ground up.

Their beer garden, grown from seeds, will contain hops, naturally, as well and coriander and meadowsweet, and will be crowned with the all-important personalised slate.

We would also highly recommend The Beer Kitchen by Melissa Cole (£7.85, Amazon.co.uk), a cookbook designed for those who want to merge their love of the hoppy stuff with their culinary passions.

Recipes calling simply for “beer” didn’t cut the mustard for award-winning writer Melissa Cole, so she took things further… much further.

She breaks down the science of why you should cook and pair your food with beer, and gives numerous suggestions alongside more than 70 inventive recipes that guarantee a boozy feast.

Voucher codes

For discounts on beer and other alcohol offers, try the links below:

Enjoy regular new bevs with our best beer and cider subscription boxes

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.