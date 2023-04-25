9 best coronation hampers to help mark the royal occasion

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taking place on Saturday 6 May, the coronation of King Charles III is the perfect excuse to get together with loved ones – and a coronation hamper can add the final flourish to your celebrations.

Whether or not you’re a royalist, the extra bank holiday weekend is enough of a reason to celebrate. As it’s the first coronation the country has seen since Queen Elizabeth II’s accession in 1953, we can expect the month of May to have many of us in the party mood.

Perhaps you’re planning a picnic in the park, attending an afternoon tea party or preparing for a street party, whatever your plans, plenty of top brands are helping you commemorate the occasion with indulgent food and drink offerings.

From M&S’s party-ready celebration basket to Fortnum & Mason’s memorabilia-heavy selection, you’re spoiled for choice with limited-edition coronation hampers. Or, if you’re looking to impress in the park, the likes of delicatessen Panzer’s and heavyweight Harvey Nichols have you covered for afternoon tea gatherings.

However you’re marking the occasion, we’ve eaten and sipped our way through the best coronation hampers to buy ahead of the regal ceremony (someone had to do it).

How we tested

Considering value for money, the variety of products and how they can elevate your coronation celebrations, we sourced hampers from supermarkets, cheesemongers, delicatessens and more. Above all, the hampers had to pass our taste test. Here’s the crème de la crème.

The best coronation hampers are: