9 best coronation hampers to help mark the royal occasion

Choose from afternoon tea boxes to picnic selections and limited-edition launches

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 25 April 2023 16:04
These are the offerings that passed our taste test

These are the offerings that passed our taste test

(The Independent)

Taking place on Saturday 6 May, the coronation of King Charles III is the perfect excuse to get together with loved ones – and a coronation hamper can add the final flourish to your celebrations.

Whether or not you’re a royalist, the extra bank holiday weekend is enough of a reason to celebrate. As it’s the first coronation the country has seen since Queen Elizabeth II’s accession in 1953, we can expect the month of May to have many of us in the party mood.

Perhaps you’re planning a picnic in the park, attending an afternoon tea party or preparing for a street party, whatever your plans, plenty of top brands are helping you commemorate the occasion with indulgent food and drink offerings.

From M&S’s party-ready celebration basket to Fortnum & Mason’s memorabilia-heavy selection, you’re spoiled for choice with limited-edition coronation hampers. Or, if you’re looking to impress in the park, the likes of delicatessen Panzer’s and heavyweight Harvey Nichols have you covered for afternoon tea gatherings.

However you’re marking the occasion, we’ve eaten and sipped our way through the best coronation hampers to buy ahead of the regal ceremony (someone had to do it).

How we tested

Considering value for money, the variety of products and how they can elevate your coronation celebrations, we sourced hampers from supermarkets, cheesemongers, delicatessens and more. Above all, the hampers had to pass our taste test. Here’s the crème de la crème.

The best coronation hampers are:

  • Best overall – M&S coronation celebration hamper with prosecco: £120, Marksandspencer.com 
  • Best luxury picnic hamper – Dukes Hill King’s coronation celebration hamper: £250, Dukeshillham.co.uk
  • Best afternoon tea coronation hamper – M&S royal afternoon tea hamper: £55, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best budget coronation hamper – Cutter & Squidge afternoon tea picnic hamper with prosecco: £44.99, Cutterandsquidge.com

M&S coronation celebration hamper with prosecco

  • Best: Overall coronation hamper
  • Number of items: 17
  • Delivery from: 4 May

M&S’s most lavish offering for the coronation, the supermarket’s celebration hamper offers the best value for money of those we tried, with a whopping 17 regal-themed treats inside. From mini King Colin the caterpillar cakes to chocolate crowns, coronation chicken crisps and crown-topped sausage rolls to Victoria sandwich mini cakes, coronation sauce, chutney, cheese, nine pork pies (these deserve a special shoutout) and all-butter shortbread biscuits in a keepsake tin, the hamper is jam-packed with afternoon tea and party essentials.

Plus, with coronation paper plates, bunting, napkins and flags, you’re sorted for decorations too. The cherries on top are the bottle of conte priuli prosecco, the durable wicker basket and special-edition coronation tote bag.

Continue reading...

Dukes Hill King's coronation celebration hamper

  • Best: Luxury picnic hamper
  • Number of items: 16
  • Delivery from: 25 April

This huge hamper is packed with savoury and sweet goodies for a celebratory coronation picnic. At more than 2kg in weight, the honey glazed ham comes with its own special commemorative bag. Having started life in 1985 with the aim to produce high-quality hams, Dukes Hill hams were even served to Queen Elizabeth II, under royal warrant.

Standouts (unsurprisingly) include the delicious honey and truffled glazed ham, which made a lovely sandwich with the fig chutney. The cheeses matched with onion marmalade on crackers were a delight paired with the champagne. Sweet items include chocolate orange slices, which are very tasty. The price is premium but there is a lot to get through, so this would be the perfect celebration option for a large family or spread out on a picnic blanket with neighbours.

Continue reading...

Snowdonia Cheese Company coronation celebration hamper

  • Best: Cheese coronation hamper
  • Number of items: 8
  • Delivery from: Now

Welsh brand Snowdonia Cheese Company is a family-run business known for its high-quality and award-winning cheese and chutneys. It also creates celebratory hampers for lots of occasions.

The coronation celebration hamper consists of three cheeses, a chutney, crackers, biscuits and champagne. The fig and apple chutney is tart and pairs wonderfully with the “rock star”, an aged cheddar. Bouncing berry is a mature cheddar studded with cranberries, while the delicious truffle trove is a truffle infused extra-mature cheddar. The champagne was light and paired wonderfully with the cheese and crackers. Overall, Snowdonia’s offering is a great way to celebrate the coronation.

Continue reading...

M&S royal afternoon tea hamper

  • Best: Afternoon tea hamper
  • Number of items: 8
  • Delivery from: 4 May

Overflowing with party essentials, memorabilia and the best of British afternoon tea snacks, the M&S royal afternoon tea hamper is perfect for your coronation celebrations. Packaged in a sturdy grey wicker basket with a handle, for easy transportation, there’s sweet treats galore inside – from indulgent, buttery shortbread to a classic Victoria sponge cake. Best of all, you’ll find chocolatey mini King Colin the caterpillar cakes that will delight little ones.

For the adults, tuck into the perfectly baked plain scones with strawberry jam, accompanied by coronation blend tea. Adding to its value for money, the tea box and sentry-detailed shortbread tin will make lovely keepsakes. Adding the final touch, decorative napkins and paper plates have you kitted out for parties and picnics.

Continue reading...

Fortnum & Mason the coronation hamper

  • Best: Coronation hamper for keepsakes
  • Number of items: 6
  • Delivery from: Now

This hamper from Fortnum & Mason is a decadent treat (we wouldn’t expect anything less from the luxury department store). As all the items found inside are limited edition for the coronation, the decorative tins will double up as keepsakes after use, while the addition of a limited-edition coronation tea towel adds to its value.

From the organic darjeeling tea, indulgent rose and violet queen consort truffles (worth £32 alone) to the unique heather honey biscuits, deliciously sweet English berries preserve and ground coffee crafted from a blend of heritage beans, the regal selection is sure to make you the host with the most. Though obviously pricey, if you’re looking for quality over quantity, Fortnum & Mason always delivers.

Continue reading...

Daylesford Organic coronation gift box

  • Best: Coronation gift box
  • Number of items: 5
  • Delivery from: Now

Daylesford consistently produces great quality hampers for different occasions, including Christmas, Valentine’s and Easter. The King’s coronation is no exception, with this beautiful box of treats splashed with playful illustrations from artist Hugo Guinness.

Super buttery shortbread can be perfectly paired with a cup of Earl Grey tea in one of the limited-edition King Charles III mugs. The Earl Grey is light and fragrant with the classic bergamot flavours and peppered with beautiful blue cornflower petals all presented in the blue coronation caddy. There is a generous 180g in there too. There are mint cream chocolates in a matching tin, while the main box itself is a delight, with a luxe feel.

Continue reading...

Cutter & Squidge afternoon tea picnic hamper with prosecco

  • Best: Budget coronation hamper
  • Number of items: 11
  • Delivery from: Now

Cutter & Squidge knows just how to create tempting treats, with cloudlike scones smothered in clotted cream and jam (best enjoyed when heated up in the oven), chewy chocolate brownies, light lemon drizzle cakes and savoury pastries to boot. This hamper makes for a lovely little picnic-style afternoon tea, with two cute bottles of prosecco for that extra sparkle.

For the savoury options, there is a herb and cheese swirl, which is delish. The only negative was the vegetarian sausage rolls were on the dry side. The English breakfast tea is lovely and the crackers and chutney can pair nicely with any cheese you have in the fridge.

Continue reading...

Harvey Nichols deluxe afternoon tea hamper

  • Best: Luxury afternoon tea hamper
  • Number of items: 9
  • Delivery from: Now

If you’re planning a luxury afternoon tea or a decadent spread for loved ones during the coronation, Harvey Nichols’s deluxe hamper offers the splendor of a tea room experience at home. Coming in a durable wicker basket, the offering includes a bottle of prosecco, pack of honey orchid loose leaf tea, afternoon tea bags, indulgent salted caramel dark chocolate truffles, wonderfully sweet rhubarb-and-custard fudge, chocolate biscuits, amaretti alla cassata fine biscuits, a collection of four mini jams and fruity lemon curd.

The moorish delights and accompanying drinks have every front covered. And we think the quality of the nine-strong selection of Harvey Nichols food hall classics is well worth the splurge.

Continue reading...

Cartwright & Butler the coronation celebration hamper

  • Best: Coronation celebration hamper
  • Number of items: 9
  • Delivery from: Now

This limited-edition coronation hamper is a regal feast for the eyes. The steamed wicker hamper packs in everything from rich whisky fudge, chocolate wafer rounds and coronation milk chocolate chunky biscuits to coronation tomato and chilli chutney, Cafe York fine blend coffee and breakfast marmalade.

Brimming with savoury and sweet delights, the pièce de résistance is the jewel fruit loaf cake that can be enjoyed with a glass of Moet & Chandon brut champagne. Though £160 is steep, the keepsake tins and deluxe quality of the products are perfect for a special occasion.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Coronation hampers

Offering excellent value for money and spanning food, drink, memorabilia and decorations, M&S’s coronation hamper is our top pick for marking the royal occasion. Containing 17 items, complete with a reusable wicker basket and limited-edition tote bag, the hamper will add the final touch to your celebrations.

For a bargain afternoon tea selection, head to Cutter & Squidge, while Fortnum & Mason’s coronation hamper has you covered for luxurious treats in keepsake decorative tins.

From commemorative teapots to handbags and biscuit tins, we’ve rounded up the best King’s coronation memorabilia to buy now

