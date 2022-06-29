Don’t worry, you’re not alone in thinking HTC had stopped making smartphones. The company has been eerily quiet of late when it comes to mobiles, instead choosing to focus on its Vive line of VR headsets.

But now it’s back with the new Desire 22 pro, a metaverse-focused handset with its own cryptocurrency and NFT wallet.

Once a big name in the flagship smartphone market, with the original HTC Desire and then later with the One M8, HTC is headed in a different direction with its new model. Instead of pitting itself against Samsung and Google at the top end of the Android phone market, the Taiwanese company has gone niche.

As such, the handset is intended to be one that “carries you into the future,” HTC says, thanks to an app called Viveverse, which can be used to create metaverse avatars and manage a “vive wallet” for storing cryptocurrencies and NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

How to pre-order the HTC Desire 22 pro: £399, Htc.com

Display : 6.6in

: 6.6in Resolution : Full HD, 1080 x 2412

: Full HD, 1080 x 2412 Refresh rate : 120Hz

: 120Hz Dimensions : 166.3 x 76.9 x 9.4mm

: 166.3 x 76.9 x 9.4mm Weight : 205.5g

: 205.5g Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Processor : Snapdragon 695 5G

: Snapdragon 695 5G Storage: 128GB

Aside from its metaverse-ready credentials, the HTC Desire 22 pro appears to be a mid-range smartphone packing a large, 6.6in display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p Full HD resolution. It also has a 32 MP front camera and a rear camera system with three lenses.

The phone uses a Snapdragon 695 processor with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and power comes from a 4,520mAh battery. It also runs Android 12, the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

Other hardware features include IP67 water resistance and reverse wireless charging, so it can refill the battery of something sat on the back of its case, for example a set of wireless earphones. And the style conscious may like to know that HTC is offering the handset in two colourways: black and gold.

But the best news is that HTC is selling the phone directly from its website, where it can be pre-ordered now (£399, Htc.com), ahead of shipping on 1 August. It can also be ordered as a bundle (£763, Htc.com) with the HTC Vive flow VR headset and HTC wireless earphones, plus an official case for the phone.

