There are more streaming services to choose from than ever before. Netflix were the dominant players in the game for a long time but now it is fighting for your attention against Disney+, Amazon Prime, Now and more. But as consumers are looking to lower their monthly expenses as the cost of living crisis escalates, it might be the right time to take stock of which streaming services you actually need.

At just £4.99 a month Apple TV+ is one of the cheapest TV subscriptions currently available, but it’s also currently one of the most light on original content. While its library has been growing quickly, if you want the best bang for your buck it may be time to look at the other services on offer.

And let’s be honest, some times you sign up for a new service just to take advantage of the free trial period. Apple TV+ has a generous seven-day period cost free as well as a three-month trial if you recently purchased an Apple product, so you can make good use of the freebies before you’re charged for them.

What’s more, all of Apple’s original content will still be free without the paid subscription, albeit you will be limited to the first episode of each show. If you’ve managed to binge two seasons of Ted Lasso in a weekend and don’t fancy any of the other shows on offer, we get it.

Here, we’ll explain exactly how to cancel your Apple TV+ subscription, and look at some alternative streaming services.

What’s on Apple TV+?

The biggest success for Apple TV+ so far is the Emmy award-winning Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis’s feel-good comedy about a hapless American football coach hired to manage a British football team.

Another show currently available on the platform is Severance, a sci-fi thriller centred around the premise of surgically splitting people’s minds for a better “work life balance” that stars Adam Scott as an office worker for an ethically dubious corporation.

The Morning Show is another critically acclaimed show featuring an A-list cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. It is a workplace drama set inside a news production company amid the #MeToo movement.

How to cancel Apple TV+

There are several ways to cancel your Apple TV+ subscription depending on which device you are currently using whether that’s on Mac, Windows or on your phone.

If you want to cancel your subscription on a browser, go to the Apple TV website and click the profile icon at the top of the page. Make sure you are signed in with the Apple ID you have used for your subscription and click “settings”. Scroll to “Subscriptions” and then choose “Manage”. From there, you should have an option to cancel your Apple TV+ subscription.

If you want to cancel the subscription on your iOS device, open the Settings app, click on your name/Apple ID and then click on Subscriptions. Here you can manage your individual memberships, so click “Cancel Subscription” on the service you want to stop using, in this case, Apple TV+.

If you’re unsubscribing from a Mac, open up the App Store and either click the sign in button, or your name at the top of the sidebar. Next, click “View Information” and on that page, scroll until you see Subscriptions and click “Manage”. Click “Edit” next to the one you want to cancel and then “Cancel Subscription”. If you can’t see this button then you should already be unsubscribed.

If you’re logged into a Windows PC, you can use iTunes to cancel your membership. From the menu bar at the top of the iTunes window, choose “Account”, then choose “View My Account” where you may be asked to sign in. Click “View Account” then, as above click through “Subscriptions”, then “Manage” and “Edit” next to the subscription you want to change and then click “Cancel Subscription.”

You can even cancel your Apple TV+ subscription through your watch. Simply go to the App store, scroll to “Account” and tap it, tap “Subscriptions” and then “Cancel Subscription” for Apple TV+.

On Apple TV devices, you can only edit subscriptions for tvOS apps that are installed directly on there, so in order to cancel you are better off to use one of the methods listed above to try and cancel the service.

Best alternatives to Apple TV+

If you’ve decided to part company with Apple TV+, you might be interested in alternative video streaming services. The obvious first port of call is Netflix, which is full of movies and exclusive TV shows that it has pumped billions of dollars into over the last decade. From Squid Game and Black Mirror, to Stranger Things and Drive to Survive, you are bound to find a Netflix original to sink your teeth into.

The basic package is priced at £6.99 a month, following a recent price increase, but to watch content in HD you’ll need to pay £10.99 a month for the standard package. Fancy your content streamed in 4K? That’ll be £15.99 a month for the premium Netflix package.

Alternatively, there’s Now, formerly known as Now TV. The service is owned by Sky and brings Sky Cinema, Sky Entertainment and Sky Sports content to those without a Sky contract, meaning premium TV on a rolling monthly contract.

Prices start at £4.99 a month for the Now Hayu package full of reality TV, climbing to £9.99 a month for Now Cinema, and £33.99 for Now Sports – however, one-day sports passes are also available. You can read more about Now’s subscriptions in our extensive guide.

Amazon Prime, which gives access to Prime Video, as well as all the other Amazon services mentioned above, is currently priced at £7.99 a month. Or you can pay £79 a year, which works out at £6.58 a month.

Alternatively, if you only want Prime Video, this is priced at £5.99 a month. If you aren’t yet a Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to see if this is the streaming service for you.

Or there’s other streaming newcomer Disney+, which launched in 2019 and came to the UK in 2020. It already boasts over 130 million subscribers globally, and includes access to Disney’s entire back catalogue, plus all titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the entire Star Wars collection, all 33 series of The Simpsons, and exclusive documentaries like The Beatles: Get Back.

Disney+ costs £7.99 per month in the UK or £79.90 annually. Subscribers in the US pay $7.99 a month or $79.99 per year. For more information about the subscription service that is most definitley not just for kids, read our guide before signing up.

Or if you’re looking for a new streaming service that’s set to launch in the UK in June, Paramount+ is another service where viewers will be able to watch shows like Star Trek and South Park. It will cost £6.99 a month or £69.90 per year, although Sky Cinema subscribers will have the service included in their subscription.

If you have access to a VPN and fancy watching US shows, then a Hulu subscription could also be a good option. The basic package costs just $6.99 a month but, unusually for streaming services, this includes adverts. To remove those you have to pay more than twice as much, as the ad-free price is $13.

