The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Smyths, Very and Asda Playstation 5 consoles set to drop today
Follow live as we report the latest news on PS5 stock at AO, Argos, Game and more
Update: The PS5 is now sold out at Amazon. Very, Smyths Toys and Asda could drop next. Read on for more information.
It’s been six months since the launch of the PS5, but persistent supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of the next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
Despite pandemic restrictions lifting and high street stores reopening to customers, PS5 restock issues have meant bare shelves and disappointed gamers fighting over what few consoles can be made available in the UK.
Things are slowly improving, Large quantities of PlayStation 5 consoles appeared on almost every single major retailer’s online stores throughout May. The comeback faltered in June, the only highlights a few big stock drops at Game and Very. As we enter mid-July the arrival of new stock is picking up pace again. Last week, we had no fewer than six drops across several retailers, with ShopTo rounding off the pack on Sunday. This week, we’ve had a drop at John Lewis, with more predicted to follow.
If you’re still looking to get your hands on a PS5, this is your best chance yet. We’re here to help you get ahead of the game and find a PlayStation 5 by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Amazon PS5 disc edition consoles sell out
The PS5 disc edition is now sold out at Amazon, hopefully the digital edition should follow next.
If you’ve been a loyal follower of our PS5 stock tracking blog for a while now, you’ve probably heard us bang on and on about Amazon Smile. But what even is Amazon Smile? It’s essentially the same website as the regaulr website, with all the same products on it, except the Amazon Foundation donates 0.5 per cent of your purchase to your chosen charity. We recommend it because it receives less traffic and people often report being able to check out easily on the siteBuy the PS5 from Amazon Smile
Amazon Smile PS5 stock is live
As expected, the PS5 disc drop seems to be a Prime-only drop, meaning you’ll need to be a Prime customer if you want to order the PS5. It will inevitably make the stock last longer, but it does seem a little unfair on those who aren’t Prime members.
Again, we’d recommend checking out from Amazon Smile, which has less traffic, so you hopefully shouldn’t receive any nasty errors. You’ll still need to be a Prime member, however. The disc console is still in stock, but the digital has not yet dropped. We’ll let you know if it happens.
Amazon PS5 stock now live
The disc edition of the PS5 is now in stock at Amazon! The console costs £449.99 (Amazon.co.uk). If it hasn’t appeared for you yet, keep refreshing the page – it’s often set live in the background before going live on the front-end. The digital edition console should drop next.
Our top tips are to make sure you’re using Amazon Smile – a separate website that gives a portion of the cost of your purchase toward a chosen charity of your choice. Amazon Smile gets a lot less traffic than the regular Amazon website, so if there are issues, Smile should work better
Amazon PS5 stock expected today – is it only for Prime customers?
So, as we mentioned below, Amazon Prime customers are likely going to get priority access in thePS5 drop this morning. The retailer has never done this before, with the console being pretty much freely available – no matter if you’re a Prime customer or not. We don’t know if only Prime customers will be eligible to buy the console today, but it’s worth signing up for a free trial if you aren’t already a Prime member.
You can sign up for the free trial and then cancel after you get your PS5. Better to be safe than sorry, right?
Amazon set to drop PS5 stock in the next hour
Is it Amazon Prime Day all over again? Amazon is expected to drop consoles in the next hour. The retailer has just updated the description of its PS5 console page to say that Prime customers will have priority access to the PlayStation 5 until 14 July. This means that the PS5 is almost certainly going to drop this morning.
We’d recommend adding the digital console and disc console to your wish list ahead of the drop. You’re sometimes unable to check out via the main page, but you are able to via your wish list.
PS5 stock tracker: What drops can we expect today?
G’morning PS5 hunters! While yesterday was a little disappointing in terms of stock drops, with the only restock taking place at John Lewis (and only lasting ten minutes), Wednesdays always seem to be good days when it comes to PS5 action. And from the stock tracking predictions, today could very well be a mighty fine day to get a console indeed.
We’re hopefully going to see drops at Amazon, Asda, Smyths Toys and Very this morning, with Smyths potentially being an in-store drop. We’ll be here all day giving you the updates as they happen, so stick around.
PS5 stock trackers, signing off
Well, that’s it for another thrilling day of PS5 stock updates.
John Lewis had one of its classic early morning stock drops, starting the day off with the kind of explosive PS5 restock energy that, deep down, we knew was impossible to maintain. This drop did, however, give us further confirmation that John Lewis is the place to be at precisely 7am if you’re hunting for a PS5.
By the late morning, none of the Big Four rumoured restocks materialised – Amazon, Very, Smyths and AO – and we were jumping at shadows and chasing Amazon Warehouse listings.
Here’s where that leaves us: we have four retailers predicted to restock this week and only three days of the week left.
Stick with the IndyBest liveblog to be the first to know when new PS5 stock arrives. We’ll be back bright and early tomorrow morning.
Thank you for travelling with us, and have a safe onward journey.
Why is there a shortage of PS5s?
By now you might have noticed how quickly the PS5 sells out after coming back into stock, and perhaps you’ve thought “well, why doesn’t Sony just make more PS5s?”
Well before you pick up the phone to call Jim Ryan, we have some bad news. There just aren’t enough component parts to make and supply the PS5s to meet soaring demand.
Why? It’s a perfect storm of manufacturing problems all stemming from the usual suspect: the global pandemic. Coronavirus halted many time-sensitive supply chains that were already under enormous pressure, creating a domino effect that’s still being felt today across. In particular, semiconductor shortages have made it impossible to build enough PS5s to meet demand.
Sony isn’t alone in this. Shortages have halted the production of everything from electric toothbrushes and washing machines to laptops and cars.
But fear not, we’re on hand to help you secure a PS5 as soon as possible, so keep this page bookmarked for more updates.
This is why it’s so hard to buy a PS5 right now
The Sony PS5 is out of stock and sold out everywhere. This is why there’s a PlayStation 5 shortage and why it’s so hard to get one, from Covid to the Suez Canal
Ratchet & Clank is the PS5’s best selling game
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was the top-selling PS5 game on the PlayStation Store in June, according to official Sony figures. The game is a must buy for anyone who gets hold of PS5 stock.
Insomniac Games’ classic platforming adventure topped the sales charts last month, beating FIFA 21, Chivalry 2 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales to the number one spot.
In The Independent’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review, our writer described the game as “a flagship blockbuster for the PS5 era”. Check out our full review below.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a flagship blockbuster for the PS5 era – review
Insomniac Games’ family-friendly action-platformer is a technical marvel with a good deal of charm
Check out the best upcoming PS5 games
Wondering which games you could be playing on your imaginary PS5 later this year?
Last week, Sony gave us a peek at the best upcoming PS5 games. The State of Play showcase focused on the PS5 timed-exclusive Deathloop, Arkane’s time-bending multiplayer assassination game, but also highlighted a bunch of other titles you should check out, including a PSVR game about a mouse.
If you missed it, you can watch all of the trailers over on the PlayStation blog.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.