The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Update: The PS5 could drop at Amazon, Asda, John Lewis & Partners, Very and AO this week. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.
July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. As for August? Well, it’s been phenomenal. So far this month, 14 retailers have dropped stock and we’ve still got 11 days to go. We’ve seen everything from John Lewis & Partners, Smyths Toys and Very to Asda, Amazon, ShopTo and Argos. Here’s hoping the third week of August will carry on the momentum. On Tuesday, the BT Shop and Smyths Toys both had drops. Yesterday, Game went live with 27 different bundles.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Revised version of the PS5 disc edition drops in Australia
Before we get down to the nitty gritty this morning, here’s some interesting news we’ve just spotted. The lighter version of the PS5 with the thumbscrew, revealed last month, has just landed in Australia, with PressStart noting that all of the stock that had been dropped into the country this week contained a new model number (CFI-1102A). This, PressStart says, would make Australia the first country to receive the revised console.
Intriguingly, it was the PS5 disc edition console that dropped in Aussie stores, and not the digital edition (which was the one said to have the upgrade). Sony hinted in an April financial earnings call that it could help relieve stock issues by making small tweaks to the hardware. This could be the first of many.
New version of the PS5 appears – and it is inexplicably lighter
A new version of the PS5 has appeared – and it is inexplicably lighter.
What PS5 stock drops could we see this week?
Goooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another week of PlayStation 5 stock tracking action. We didn’t get that many drops last week – four to be exact – which paled in comparison to the seven we had in the second week of August and the 14 we had in the first. But this week could prove much better.
This week, Amazon, Asda, John Lewis & Partners, Very and AO are all predicted to drop stock, with ShopTo already having dropped a new round of bundles and standalone digital edition consoles on Sunday afternoon. As usual, we’ll be bringing you all the live updates as and when they happen, so stay tuned for more!
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.