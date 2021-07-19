We’ve got all the latest on the next stock drop (iStock/The Independent)

Update: Argos, Game, Very and Asda could all drop stock this week. Read on for more information.

It’s been seven months since the launch of the PS5, but persistent supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of the next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.

Despite pandemic restrictions lifting and high street stores reopening to customers, PS5 restock issues have meant bare shelves and disappointed gamers fighting over what few consoles can be made available in the UK.

Things are slowly improving, Large quantities of PlayStation 5 consoles appeared on almost every single major retailer’s online stores throughout May. The comeback faltered in June, with the only highlights a few big stock drops at Game and Very. As we enter mid-July the arrival of new stock is picking up pace again. Last week, we had no fewer than six drops across several retailers, with ShopTo rounding off the pack on Sunday. Last week, we had drops at Amazon, John Lewis and Smyths Toys.

If you’re still looking to get your hands on a PS5, this is your best chance yet. We’re here to help you get ahead of the game and find a PlayStation 5 by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.

When is Argos PS5 stock going to drop?

When is the next Game PS5 restock? Show latest update 1626682546 When is the next Game PS5 restock? Game is another retailer heavily tipped to drop new PS5 stock this week. Just a few days ago, the retailer updated its PS5 bundles page with a new release date of 30 July. It always drops stock a week and a half before the release date, so we’re almost certainly going to get a new batch of consoles this week. The cheapest bundle costs £389.98 and includes the console, a T-shirt and a snazzy cap, although we’d always recommend going for a more obscure bundle for a better chance of securing a console. This isn’t always the cheapest – as the cheaper bundles tend to sell out extremely quickly. Alex Lee 19 July 2021 09:15 1626681346 When is Argos PS5 stock going to drop? Argos is one of the retailers predicted to have a restock this week. Yes, we all heard your groans. For those uninitiated, Argos has historically dropped stock in the dead of the night, forcing people to stay up until 4am if they want to secure a console. But that might not be the case this time round. Argos has begun dropping stock at 8am in the most recent drops, and the stock trackers predict it will do so again this week. According to the folks over at @PS5StockAlertUK, the retailer received a hefty PS5 shipment last week. We’ll let you know if we hear any more news. Alex Lee 19 July 2021 08:55 1626680415 What PS5 stock drops could we see this week? Good morning PS5 seekers! Although last week was fairly disappointing in terms of weighty stock drops, this week could be exceedingly good indeed! Argos, Game, Very and Asda are all rumoured to drop this week, with most of the action expected to kick off tomorrow. Three out of the four retailers consistently have lengthy drops, so if we were a seer, we’d say that this is the week you finally get yourselves a PS5. We’ll be here all day and all week bringing you the latest stock updates as and when they happen, as well as news on PS5 games and the console itself. Stay tuned for more! Alex Lee 19 July 2021 08:40

