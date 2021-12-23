There’s still a chance to find an Xbox in stock for Christmas (The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Amazon, Game and Currys. Read on for more details.

We’re just days away from Christmas and the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock online. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of electronics to a crawl, but Microsoft’s next-gen console can still be found if you look hard enough.

The less powerful Xbox series S is in stock at most UK stores, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.

That’s why we launched this Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. Our blog will update with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.

Check Xbox series X stock at UK retailers below:

Show latest update 1640252195 The Xbox series X is in stock at Amazon Buy now (£449, Amazon.co.uk) Steve Hogarty 23 December 2021 09:36 1640250492 The Xbox series X is in stock at Game Buy now (£449, Game.co.uk) Game is selling the Xbox series X by itself or as part of a bundle, with next day delivery still an option. There are loads to choose from, and they’re all selling out at different rates, so we’ll link you to the search results page. Check out the Xbox series X bundles at Game. Steve Hogarty 23 December 2021 09:08 1640248878 The Xbox series X is in stock at Currys Buy now (£589, Currys.co.uk) Currys is selling the Xbox series X bundled with the premium elite controller for £589. They can’t be purchased separately. The console alone costs £449, while the fancy high-end controller costs a whopping £150. You can also purchase the Xbox series X as part of a bundle containing the Seagate 1TB expansion hard drive for £659. We’ve seen the expansion drive sell for around £190 in the past, so this is close to what you’d pay if you were to buy both products separately. Buy now (£659, Currys.co.uk) We reckon the bundle with the extra hard drive is the best value option here, if you can afford it. Expanding the Xbox’s capacity gives you more room for downloads, and games are taking up more and more space. Steve Hogarty 23 December 2021 08:41 1640248397 Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts Good morning, and welcome to Thursday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. If you’re joining us this morning, we’re going to hazard a guess you’re in a precarious situation. Just one whole shopping day left until Christmas? And there’s an Xbox series X shaped hole under the tree? And this is the first you’ve heard of console shortages? Shhh, don’t worry. We’ve got you. We’re going to find you a console in stock today. We’re tracking every retailer continuously for new stock, so you don’t have to. Stick with us, and we’ll alert you the moment the Xbox appears in stock anywhere. Ready? Let’s go. Steve Hogarty 23 December 2021 08:33

