Update: The Xbox series X is available in-store at Game. Read on for more details.

We’re fast approaching the one year anniversary of the console’s launch, but the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock. A shortage of microprocessors, coupled with a collapsing global supply chain, has left UK shoppers wondering where to buy the Xbox online.

The less powerful Xbox series S is cheaper to buy and easier to find, but the more advanced Xbox series X is restocked less often, is in much higher demand, and typically sells out as soon as the new stock appears. Knowing when and where the Xbox will restock next is key to getting hold of one.

If you’re looking for the Xbox series X, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest Xbox stock alerts as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and other milestone events.

Read more:

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

