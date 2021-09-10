The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s restock dates and news from Game, Currys, Smyths and more
Follow along for the live Xbox restock updates from Amazon, Currys, Argos and more
Update: The Xbox series X is available in-store at Game. Read on for more details.
We’re fast approaching the one year anniversary of the console’s launch, but the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock. A shortage of microprocessors, coupled with a collapsing global supply chain, has left UK shoppers wondering where to buy the Xbox online.
The less powerful Xbox series S is cheaper to buy and easier to find, but the more advanced Xbox series X is restocked less often, is in much higher demand, and typically sells out as soon as the new stock appears. Knowing when and where the Xbox will restock next is key to getting hold of one.
If you’re looking for the Xbox series X, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest Xbox stock alerts as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and other milestone events.

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Does Smyths Toys have the Xbox series X in stock?
Smyths Toys restocked the Xbox series X online yesterday, but the retailer no longer has the console in stock.
It was a vanishingly small drop lasting all of 30 seconds, so you’d have had to have been exceptionally fast and lucky to grab what few Xboxes were available.
We’ve heard of Smyths Toys restocking the Xbox series X in store, without listing the availability on its website. So if you’re passing by the toy shop or popping in to pick up some Pokémon cards, it’s worth asking about the console.
Does AO have the Xbox series X in stock?
AO has been behaving oddly this week.
The retailer had a phantom restock of the Xbox series X on Tuesday, and did the same for the PlayStation 5 yesterday – this is when a retailer lists the console as being available for a few seconds, though no stock is actually available.
It’s very frustrating.
These phantom restocks usually happen because somebody at AO is tinkering with the site’s code and clicks the wrong button. When a retailer starts making changes to its Xbox product page it can indicate that a genuine restock is coming soon.
Who else might restock the Xbox today?
Game might be hogging all the limelight right now, but we’re predicting more Xbox restocks at other UK retailers today.
Our prime suspect is Argos. Earlier this week, a few customers found they could place a click and collect order for the Xbox series X at their local store.
The earliest collection date was listed as 10 September, which leads us to believe an Argos restock could be coming today. This matches up with the retailer’s restocking pattern. It’s been more than a month since the last restock, and Argos restocks roughly once every four weeks.
The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app. Add the console to your wish list, which lets you slip the Xbox into your basket in advance for a speedy checkout when the time comes.
Xbox All Access is open at Game
You can buy the Xbox series X online at Game right now.
This morning the retailer opened up Xbox All Access, the all-inclusive, pay-as-you-go alternative to paying £449 for the console up front.
With Xbox All Access you pay for the console in 24 monthly instalments of £28.99. This includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the games subscription service allowing you to access more than 100 games on demand.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate usually costs £10.99 per month, which makes Xbox All Access slightly cheaper than buying the console and Game Pass Ultimate separately.
The scheme also requires passing a credit check with Klarna, the buy-now-pay-later service.
Game still has the Xbox series X in store
The Xbox series X has been consistently in stock at Game stores up and down the country since Wednesday.
You can’t buy the console online, but you can check if your nearest branch has any available stock by entering your postcode here. The same one-console-per-customer policy applies, and we’re hearing reports that the retailer is taking delivery orders for upcoming stock, so long as you make the request in person and not online.
Get in loser, we’re tracking Xbox series X stock
Good morning!
Welcome to Friday’s Xbox series X stock alert liveblog – which is lots of fun to say out loud, by the way – where we’ll be monitoring every UK retailer for signs of Microsoft’s perennially sold out console.
If you’re on the hunt for an Xbox today, we’ve got your back. As soon as the elusive next-gen console appears in stock anywhere online, we’ll let you know within seconds, giving you the best chance of grabbing one before they’re all gone. Let’s start running through some likely looking retailers.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
And that’s our time. Let’s recap.
Today we had flash restocks at both Amazon and Smyths Toys, each lasting just minutes before selling out.
More notably, Game’s restock is still going on. Yesterday, the retailer resupplied its real world stores with fresh and bountiful Xboxes. They can’t be bought online. Instead you have to walk to a physical shop and speak to a human person and ask for one with your voice, like it’s 1994 or something. As inconvenient as it all sounds, it’s this small barrier to entry that’s prevented Game’s Xbox restock being immediately snaffled up by automated bots.
Does all of this mark a change in fortune for Microsoft? Are the supply chain issues that have plagued the console since launch finally beginning to abate?
Join us on our stock tracking liveblog again tomorrow to find out.
Bye bye!
Here’s an hour of ‘Forza Horizon 5’ footage
Earlier this week, Playground Games revealed lots more about the upcoming Forza Horizon 5 in a livestream showcasing the racing game’s single player campaign. You can watch the whole thing on YouTube now.
We included Forza Horizon 5 in our list of the best upcoming Xbox series X games. The open world racer launches 9 November.
Old Xbox controllers are getting a free upgrade
The updated Xbox wireless controller that launched with the Xbox series X didn’t look drastically different, but it did come with a handful of technical improvements, such as a low-energy Bluetooth mode, better cross-device connectivity and reduced latency.
Now Microsoft has announced it’s rolling out these features to older Xbox One controllers, as well as the Xbox adaptive controller and the Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 (£179.99, Argos.co.uk). This means your ageing accessories will feel faster, work better when switching from PC to Xbox, and enjoy improved battery life.
