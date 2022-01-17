The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console in the UK today?
Microsoft’s newest console has been selling out quickly. Here’s where you can find one Asda, Game, Very and more
2022 is well underway and we’re still seeing a shortage of the Xbox series X, Microsoft’s next-generation gaming machine that resembles a fridge. The Xbox series S is still readily available at many large retailers but the demand for its larger, more powerful counterpart has not had the same luck.
The lead up to the Christmas period led to many retailers stocking the elusive console to meet high demand from the likes of Smyths Toys, Very, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon selling them at high volume. Many people were lucky enough to get one just in time for Christmas and since then we’ve seen some stock start to appear more gradually.
That’s why we launched this liveblog to keep everyone up to date with the latest stock alerts as soon as they are made public. We’ll also bring you plenty of tips for making it past checkout before the rest of the crowds and which sites are worth paying attention to. Stay with us for updates on Xbox series X availability as well as any other tips.
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Xbox All Access available
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: Available for EE customers
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Xbox series X stock available for EE customers
The Xbox series X bundle from EE is still available for new and existing customers. It includes 24 months of Xbox game pass ultimate which gives users access to over 100 titles for £31 a month and a £10 upfront cost.
Morning, the Xbox series X stock tracker has logged on
Happy Monday everyone! We’re back with the Xbox tracker liveblog to bring you all the latest developments on restock updates.
We’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of Microsoft’s elusive black cuboid, to bring you live Xbox restock updates as they happen.
If you’re on the hunt for an Xbox on this bright and sunny Friday morning, stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go.
