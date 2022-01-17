Here’s all the details on how to get the next-gen console (Microsoft/The Independent)

2022 is well underway and we’re still seeing a shortage of the Xbox series X, Microsoft’s next-generation gaming machine that resembles a fridge. The Xbox series S is still readily available at many large retailers but the demand for its larger, more powerful counterpart has not had the same luck.

The lead up to the Christmas period led to many retailers stocking the elusive console to meet high demand from the likes of Smyths Toys, Very, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon selling them at high volume. Many people were lucky enough to get one just in time for Christmas and since then we’ve seen some stock start to appear more gradually.

That’s why we launched this liveblog to keep everyone up to date with the latest stock alerts as soon as they are made public. We’ll also bring you plenty of tips for making it past checkout before the rest of the crowds and which sites are worth paying attention to. Stay with us for updates on Xbox series X availability as well as any other tips.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

Welcome to the Xbox tracker liveblog Show latest update 1642409809 Xbox series X stock available for EE customers The Xbox series X bundle from EE is still available for new and existing customers. It includes 24 months of Xbox game pass ultimate which gives users access to over 100 titles for £31 a month and a £10 upfront cost. Buy now Jasper Pickering 17 January 2022 08:56 1642408008 Morning, the Xbox series X stock tracker has logged on Happy Monday everyone! We’re back with the Xbox tracker liveblog to bring you all the latest developments on restock updates. We’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of Microsoft’s elusive black cuboid, to bring you live Xbox restock updates as they happen. If you’re on the hunt for an Xbox on this bright and sunny Friday morning, stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go. Jasper Pickering 17 January 2022 08:26

