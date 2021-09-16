The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Game All Access restock returns – here’s how to get it
Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts from Amazon, Very and more
The Xbox series X continues to be sold out across the board, with the supply of new consoles constrained by a global shortage of component parts. Demand is high and production has slowed to a trickle, leaving UK shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox.
The less powerful Xbox series S is more readily available, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within seconds of new stock appearing. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to getting hold of one.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Game
You can buy the Xbox series X online at Game right now, through the pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access scheme.
With Xbox All Access you pay for the console in 24 monthly instalments of £28.99. This includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the games subscription service allowing you to access more than 100 games on demand.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate usually costs £10.99 per month, which makes Xbox All Access slightly cheaper over the course of two years, versus buying the console and Game Pass Ultimate separately.
The scheme also requires passing a credit check with Klarna, the buy-now-pay-later service.
Who’s predicted to have the Xbox in stock next?
After a roaring start to September, the Xbox series X restocking situation has cooled off again. Yesterday’s predicted drop at Amazon failed to materialise, which means we’re now unlikely to see any fresh Xboxes appear there until next week at the earliest.
Our next best bet today is Currys. The retailer is overdue its next allocation of consoles and, unlikely many online stores, has no hesitation about restocking on a Thursday.
Follow our liveblog for the latest Xbox series X stock news
Good morning Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Thursday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be dutifully scanning the shelves of every UK retailer to bring you live updates and alerts on available stock as soon as it appears.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
It’s been a mid-week slump for Xbox stock, with a grand total of zero new drops today.
But don’t be dismayed. Every day without an Xbox brings us closer to the next big drop. We predict new stock will arrive at Currys, Argos or AO in the next few days, based on how long these three retailers tend to go between restocks.
To be the first to know when new Xbox stock pops up, be sure to join us again on the liveblog tomorrow morning.
Be safe!
The best Xbox series X accessories
You might not be able to buy an Xbox series X right now, but you can still surround yourself in Xbox accessories in preparation for your console’s big debut.
The Seagate storage expansion card (£199, Amazon.co.uk) currently has 10 percent off Amazon. The solid state hard drive doubles the storage capacity of your Xbox series X, meaning you can store more games and handle the mammoth install size of games like Flight Simulator (£59.99, Very.co.uk).
Meanwhile, there’s a fiver off the Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 (£154.99, Smythstoys.com) over at Smyths Toys. This high-end, professional gaming pad costs almost half as much as an Xbox series S, and has finely tuned hair-triggers and programmable sensitivity levels.
What’s happening with Amazon’s Xbox series X stock?
Aside from a tiny blip of a restock last Thursday – so small you’d hardly even notice it was there – Amazon has been missing the Xbox series X for months now.
The world’s largest online retailer is predicted to have new PS5 stock arriving this week, so we’re hoping that fresh Xbox stock will follow.
If you can’t wait until then, Amazon currently has the less powerful Xbox series S in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk).
